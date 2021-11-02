Keylan Cassidy bows out of AIBA World Elites

The defeat brings Ireland’s competitive interest in the tournament to a close
Ireland's Keylan Cassidy before the fight. Picture: INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 21:52
Bernard O’Neill

Keylan Cassidy lost out in his bid to claim at least bronze at the AIBA World Elites in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Irish light heavy was beaten on a unanimous decision by Alinksei Alfiorau of Belarus.

Cassidy started brightly but Alfiorau was a shrewd operator who took his points every time the opportunity arose. The Irishman had a good second round and third round but ultimately Alfiorau was a deserved winner.

Keylan Cassidy bows out of AIBA World Elites

