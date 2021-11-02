IABA set to head before Joint Oireachtas Committee

For much of the last decade, Irish boxing has been defined as much by battles beyond the ropes as between them.

Billy Walsh’s acrimonious departure in 2015 brought well-worn administrative fault lines to the fore.

A sorry showing from Team Ireland at the following year’s Olympics crystallized those issues further.

Summer successes for Kellie Harrington and Aidan Walsh last summer went some way to ridding the remnants of Rio, yet several legacy impacts still endure.

All of this forms the backdrop to a meeting in Dublin Wednesday afternoon where sparring of the verbal kind will be the order of the day as a delegation from the Irish Amateur Boxing Association — together with representatives from Sport Ireland — will appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.

Boxing’s overall governance will once again come under the microscope, as it did when the IABA last visited Dáil chambers six years ago.

This week’s briefing had initially been slated for September, before IABA CEO Fergal Carruth requested it be deferred until after October’s National Elite Championship Finals.

On the face of it, recent administrative friction continues to paint a picture of a less than harmonious relationship between Irish boxing’s multi-faceted top brass.

Seeming uncertainty around the long-term future of High-Performance chief Bernard Dunne is among the issues sure to be broached.

Dunne, who was a visible presence throughout the Tokyo 2020 cycle, has been on leave since returning from Japan.

Quite apart from the athletic sphere of the association, chafing relations throughout the sport’s governmental end will be of equal concern.

In their most recent strategic plan [commencing 2017], the IABA cited ‘establishment of robust corporate governance systems at all levels’ and ‘more effective communication’ among its stated future aims.

Red tape around Ireland’s in-ring representation at the 2021 Men’s World Championships, however, encapsulates a body some way short of any such cohesive decision-making.

Having initially sought to delay the naming of their travelling squad for the tournament, the IABA were instead met with a recommendation from the High-Performance Unit that none of the available Irish boxers should be considered for entry.

Olympians Kurt Walker, Brendan Irvine, Emmet Brennan and bronze medallist Walsh were not deemed available for selection post-Tokyo.

Shorn those more battle-tested team members, an inexperienced panel of seven was ultimately chosen to compete. All but Waterford’s Kelyn Cassidy, who has excelled throughout his international debut, lost their opening bouts in Belgrade.

The non-selection of serial elite competitors Kieran Molloy and Gabriel Dossen was striking, however.

Given that the Galway duo are presumed to be among those in 2024 Olympic contention, the reigning Irish senior champions were conspicuous by their absence from the travelling party.

That overarching disconnect notwithstanding, boxing’s broader recovery post-pandemic will also be chief among the items on the agenda at the Oireachtas.

Indeed, the aforementioned executive report had sought to augment boxing’s participation levels by 15% through 2020, with income streams projected to be increased and ‘diversified’ by 25%.

Covid-19 closures and restrictions certainly serve to mitigate prospective shortfalls to that end, yet plans to arrest the impacts in the coming years seem sure to come under renewed scrutiny. For now, 2017’s long-term target of becoming the ‘world’s number one boxing nation’ remains some way from its destination.