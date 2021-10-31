Holders Templeogue and Killester bite the dust in basketball's National Cups

The reigns of holders Templeogue and Killester proved short-lived in both Men’s and Women’s National Cups with both biting the dust in the opening rounds of this year’s renewals.

Templeogue were edged 85-83 in Galway in the men’s cup, while women’s holders Killester were also eliminated, losing 102-61 at home to The Address UCC Glanmire.

Griffith College Templeogue coach Mark Keenan was magnanimous despite coming out the wrong side of a knife edge contest in which Irish international Lorcan Murphy scored 27 points.

“Fair play to Maree they are a very good team and made big shots when needed. We almost had a chance to steal the game in the final minute but couldn’t get the defensive stop when required,” he said.

Lovre Tvrdic top scored with 25 for Maree, followed by Deondre Jackson (23) and Eoin Rockall (9).

Charlie Crowley, the NUIG Maree head coach, admitted: “It was looking grim enough at the very start, but we stuck to it and we kept going. There were some big individual performances, Deondre Jackson, Lovre Tvrdic – they stepped up big when we needed them and they came in.

“It was more than just two, we had Evan O’Rourke, 18 years old, keeps taking the ball, taking it off some of the most experienced guys out there and really brought us going.

“We’ve never had a Cup win ever in the history of the Super League, so to come up against the reigning champions against the odds, back down from 15 or 20 points, brilliant.

“Absolutely thrilled, but on to the next week. I think some of the guys will be disappointed that our international break won’t be as quiet as they planned.”

Last year’s beaten finalists DBS Éanna are into the quarter-finals after emerging 98-69 winners away at Belfast Star. Stefan Zecevic and Romonn Nelson were their top performers, with 24 and 23 points respectively. James Claar led the scoring for Belfast Star, picking up 23 points, followed by Max Cooper on 17.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are also into the quarter-finals.

They started brightly against Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, leading 23-10 at the end of the opening quarter and 43-30 by half-time.

The Cork side turned it around in the third, Adrian O’Sullivan’s basket with a little over a minute left in the quarter brought the scores level at 50 apiece.

A big three from Aaron Calixte with 6’50” to go edged Tralee in front 56-55, he added two free throws, followed by a three from Eoin Quigley which opened up a six point lead, 61-55. Warriors closed it out 74-66.

Afterwards Tralee coach John Dowling took aim at the Sport Ireland decision to exclude unvaccinated children from playing basketball games - some of whom have no choice whether they can get vaccinated or not, he argued.

“Not alone is it immoral, but it’s also unlawful. I am vaccinated and I urge the whole basketball community to get behind our cause. At some point you have to stand up and be counted and that’s what we need to do now. Help Basketball Ireland in their cause, I know I will be doing everything in my power to.”

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup, Claire Melia returned to the starting line-up for UCC Glanmire in their 102-61 win at Killester.

Melia was at the fulcrum for the Cork side, with an outstanding performance in link-up play and at the basket. She finished joint-top scorer with 24, alongside American Carrie Shephard, who impressed from the three-point line.

Said Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell: “Our new American Carrie (Shephard) who came in two weeks ago and she was straight into matches, but she has really settled down and she had a fabulous game tonight and obviously having Claire Melia back was a huge plus for us.” Admitted Killester’s Karl Kilbride: “Glanmire were excellent, we never showed up really. The first six possessions of the game I think we had four turnovers and they four offensive rebounds and they just beat us in the fight all night long.”