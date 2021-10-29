John Treacy to retire as Sport Ireland chief executive at end of year

John Treacy has said the “significant strides” made in women’s sport and disability sport in Ireland in recent years have been the highlight of his tenure after announcing his decision to step down as Sport Ireland chief executive.

Treacy and the board of Sport Ireland have confirmed the Waterford man will retire as chief executive on December 31. A recruitment campaign to find his replacement is now underway.

An Olympic silver medal winner in the marathon as an athlete in 1984 and double world cross-country champion, Treacy has been chief executive of Sport Ireland since its establishment in 2015, having previously served as chief executive of the Irish Sports Council from 1999.

Treacy has overseen some of the biggest upheavals in Irish sporting history, with major changes in governance in Olympic sport following the Rio 2016 Games, while the FAI has undergone major restructure in the wake of the departure of former chief executive John Delaney. The Covid-19 pandemic saw the delay of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games cycle.

Commenting on his plans for departure, Treacy focused on the positives. “It has been a privilege to lead Sport Ireland and the Irish Sports Council throughout a period of significant progress for Irish sport,” said Treacy. “There have been many highlights, but in particular I am delighted with the significant strides made in women’s participation in sport and disability sport over recent years.

“While it was my intention to retire from the role last year, the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the onset of the pandemic and the need to ensure stability, changed those plans. With Sport Ireland now firmly established and the sector in a strong position to tackle any challenges ahead, I believe now is the right time for me to step away.”

Chairman of Sport Ireland Kieran Mulvey said: “John Treacy has been a model chief executive. The sport sector in Ireland is in a very strong position thanks to the leadership John has demonstrated since taking the role with the Irish Sports Council in 1999.

“Throughout his tenure, John has led and overseen countless initiatives that have improved the sporting landscape in Ireland. This included the introduction of the Irish anti-doping programme, increased financial support for the sector, the implementation of high performance systems and the rollout of the local sports partnership initiative to promote sport and physical activity in local communities.

“John also oversaw the introduction of the Irish Institute of Sport (now Sport Ireland Institute), a world class facility offering support services to high performance athletes and coaches, along with the National Trails Office. In recent years, John has overseen significant development on the Sport Ireland Campus.

“In recent years the establishment of supports and processes to improve governance and accountability in sporting organisations and the development of the impressive facilities on the Sport Ireland Campus are just two highlights. Looking further back, Ireland’s zero tolerance approach to doping in sport is internationally acknowledged. The roll-out of the Local Sports Partnership network has seen countless opportunities offered to people with a disability and those from disadvantaged backgrounds that would not have received such an opportunity before.”