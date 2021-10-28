Sailing: World champion Eve McMahon establishes early lead at Nationals

Pre-event favourite Eve McMahon of Howth established an early overall lead in her event at the Investwise Irish Sailing Youth National Championships on Cork Harbour on Thursday.

The ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) Youth World Champion delivered two first places and a second in winds ranging from light to medium on the Curlane Bank race course.

Eve McMahon (left) after winning the Youth World Championships with Ellie Cunnane. Picture: Vasilij Zbogar

Howth Yacht Club’s Rocco Wright took the other race win though had a mixed set of results to lie seventh overall. Michael Crosbie of the hosting Royal Cork YC leads the chasing pack in seventh but still some 10 points behind McMahon.

Meanwhile, in another strong showing for north Dublin clubs, Malahide’s Imogen Hauer with Hugo Micka have a narrow overnight lead in the 420 class as a tight top three battle is already emerging. Lough Ree’s Eoghan Duffy with Conor Paul are a point behind the Dublin crew but only on tie-break from Jack McDowell with Henry Thompson, a Malahide and Wexford Harbour combination.

"It was a tricky opening day with a switch in conditions after the first race," said Sean Evans, Irish Sailing's Youth Academy Manager. "We had a tidal effect as well which made laylines interesting.

"There were quite a few very strong performances with plenty of battles at the front of the fleet although the result of the day came from Eve McMahon in the ILCA 6 class."

The four day event steps up a gear on Friday when the remaining classes start racing for the 29er, ILCA 4 (Laser 4.7) and Topper fleets that will bring the turnout up to 130 sailors.

The championship is normally sailed over the Easter school holidays but was postponed to the Autumn mid-term break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.