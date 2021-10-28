Four new faces in Irish women's squad

Ireland will play their opening FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on November 11th, followed by the Czech Republic on November 14th at the National Basketball Arena.
Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 13:15
Cian Locke

Ireland senior women’s head coach James Weldon has named four uncapped players in his extended 17-person squad for the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers. 

Ulster University’s Abigail Rafferty and WIT Waterford Wildcats player Kate Hickey receive call ups having featured at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers in Hungary during the summer. 

Trinity Meteors player Sarah Kenny has also previously been capped at underage level while there is a first call up for Maura Fitzpatrick, with the Connecticut native currently playing for Gloucester City Queens in the WBBL.

There are 12 Irish clubs are represented, with three players from DCU Mercy, while Trinity Meteors, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics and WIT Waterford Wildcats have two each.

Ireland will play their opening qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on November 11th, followed by the Czech Republic on November 14th at the National Basketball Arena.

Coach Weldon said: “The team are excited to be back playing at the highest level internationally, but are also keenly aware of the formidable challenges that lies ahead. We are looking forward to getting the team together during the international break in November. The process of rebuilding the team will continue over the three international windows, as players learn to play at this elite level.” 

Ireland are in Group I of qualifying which also contains Belarus, who they will face in the second FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers window, in November 2022.

Ireland senior women’s squad: Abigail Rafferty (Ulster University), Anna Kelly (Spirou Ladies Charleroi), Áine O’Connor (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics), Claire Melia (The Address UCC Glanmire), Dayna Finn (Trinity Meteors), Edel Thornton (Singleton Supervalu Brunell), Gráinne Dwyer (Fr. Mathews), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy), Kate Hickey (WIT Waterford Wildcats), Lynn Tunnah (Griffith College Templeogue), Maeve Phelan (DCU Mercy), Maura Fitzpatrick (Gloucester City Queens), Michelle Clarke (Killester), Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy), Sorcha Tiernan (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics), Sarah Kenny (Trinity Meteors), Stephanie O’Shea (WIT Waterford Wildcats).

More in this section

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup - Group Stage - Hampshire Bowl Quinton De Kock apologises to South Africa team-mates over refusal to take knee
'Surprised and taken aback': South Africa's first black captain reacts as star refuses to take knee 'Surprised and taken aback': South Africa's first black captain reacts as star refuses to take knee
WTA Transylvania Open - Day 4 - BT Arena Emma Raducanu secures first victory since becoming US Open champion
Niamh McCarthy after finishing in 5th position 29/8/2021

Paralympian Niamh McCarthy retires

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up