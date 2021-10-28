Paralympian Niamh McCarthy retires

Irish Paralympic discus star Niamh McCarthy has announced her retirement.

During an incredible eight-year international career, McCarthy podiumed at European and World Championship level but her career highlight came in 2016 when winning a silver medal in the F41 category at the Rio Paralympic Games.

The Carrigaline athlete made her international debut in 2013 and within two years had won a bronze medal at the European Championships.

Following her heroics in Brazil, she went to to medal at three consecutive World Championships - silver in 2017, gold in 2018 and bronze in 2019.s.

McCarthy will now retire as the reigning European Champion and her final appearance came when representing her country with pride at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

She said: "Now is the right time for me to step away from the sport having competed on the biggest stage in Tokyo one last time. I have loved every minute of it, I have made great friends, seen some wonderful places and reached heights that I could only imagine when I turned up to a talent ID day back in 2013.

"I am now going to concentrate on my own life and career away from the throwing circle but I will always have a keen interest and love for Paralympic Sport. I want to thank all of those that have supported me on my journey in sport; my family, friends, coaches, Paralympics Ireland, Sport Ireland and so many others, I think that I have given you all some good memories, I know I will take a lot of great memories away from my time as a high performance athlete’.

Eimear Breathnach, President of Paralympics Ireland added: ‘‘Niamh has represented her country with distinction and has provided some wonderful moments along the way. I would like to congratulate Niamh on a fantastic career and, on behalf of all in Paralympics Ireland, I would like to wish her all the best in the future.’’