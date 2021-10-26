Swimming: Olympians head strong Irish contingent heading to World Championships

Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist Mona McSharry is one of eight Olympians representing Ireland at the upcoming FINA World Championships which take place in the UAE in December.
With both World and Europeans Championships coming up in the coming weeks, Swim Ireland decided that individuals would only enter one event with the country's top stars heading to Abu Dhabi and a young team going to Russia next month Apart from Sligo's McSharry, Olympic Top-16 finisher Daniel Wiffen will take part in the Worlds with fellow Tokyo stars Shane Ryan, Danielle Hill, Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, and Ellen Walshe.
Also travelling to the Emirates are Scotland-based Calum Bain, Niamh Coyne, Robert Powell and Jordan Sloan.
Darragh Greene is the only Tokyo 2020 swimmer not travelling, as he only recently returned to the training pool after an extended post-Olympics break.
Meanwhile, Swim Ireland also announced that Eoin Corby, Molly Mayne and Grace Hodgins will compete in the European Championships, which take place in Kazan from November 2.
National Performance Director Jon Rudd said: “After what was our most successful Olympic Games in at least 25 years, we are delighted to be able to return to some high-quality international racing, something that eluded us during 2020 and 2021 as we approached Tokyo.
“There’s very much an eye on the future with some of these athletes and they all met what we felt was a stringent and robust selection policy to make these teams.
“Some athletes have been unable to take up their places, particularly for Kazan, as November is not an easy period for those in full-time education, but for those who can take the opportunity, we will look forward to some fast and exciting short course racing across the two meets.”