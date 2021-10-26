Swimming: Olympians head strong Irish contingent heading to World Championships

Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist Mona McSharry is one of eight Olympians representing Ireland at the upcoming FINA World Championships which take place in the UAE in December.

With both World and Europeans Championships coming up in the coming weeks, Swim Ireland decided that individuals would only enter one event with the country's top stars heading to Abu Dhabi and a young team going to Russia next month Apart from Sligo's McSharry, Olympic Top-16 finisher Daniel Wiffen will take part in the Worlds with fellow Tokyo stars Shane Ryan, Danielle Hill, Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, and Ellen Walshe.