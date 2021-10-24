Road Bowling: Arthur McDonagh edges Thomas Mackle to win first All-Ireland senior final

If live sport is about being in the moment, then we lived a lifetime in Baile Bhuirne on Sunday where Arthur McDonagh beat Thomas Mackle in the All-Ireland senior bowling final of 2020.

The Munster champion led every shot, but the verdict was in doubt till he played his last. A huge attendance made the early exchanges congested, the players had to contend with driving rain, then had to play straight into the sun, bowls were blocked, leads were raised and receded like waves.

McDonagh didn’t get a great first shot. Mackle’s first was blocked 25m hind, his second was blocked too. McDonagh beat this by just five metres. They were only past de Roiste’s in three, but the score became electric from there. Mackle got a massive fourth to Falla Seánaí, which McDonagh beat by 60m. Mackle followed with a huge bowl to the two-houses, which McDonagh beat by 90m.

McDonagh had almost a bowl after Mackle’s eighth was also blocked. McDonagh followed with two great bowls to go over a bowl clear at the council yard. Mackle reeled him in to 60m with two fantastic bowls to the end of the wood. McDonagh deflected that challenge with his next. Mackle came again with a huge bowl to light past An Múirneach Beag to level it.

There was just 25 m between them after 15 past Tigh Uí Riada. Mackle followed with a big bowl to Tigh Dónal Bán, but McDonagh went close to the last bend with a brilliant riposte. The score looked over, especially when Mackle just beat that to leave almost a bowl between them. Some of McDonagh’s fans were ready to celebrate when he got a super bowl onto the last straight.

Mackle got some luck when his 19th shot rubbed and took him towards the line. McDonagh seemed to have a simple shot to beat the line, but his bowl took a dramatic hop and just missed it. Suddenly it was all back in play. Mackle pushed his last bowl left and didn’t give McDonagh a huge target, but at this point nothing was certain. McDonagh stayed calm in the tumult and lofted perfectly and beat the tip well to win his first All-Ireland senior final.

In the other finals it ended with three wins each for Ulster and Munster. Munster winners were Tony Carey (veteran over-50), Tommy O’Sullivan under-16n and Ben Cooney under-12 boys.

O’Sullivan had a comprehensive win over Philip Conlon. They were level for the first four, but once O’Sullivan hit his stride he quickly piled on the odds. In the under-12 final Eoghan McVeigh led till Ben Cooney got a big fifth shot. Cooney raised a bowl with his seventh. He had two bowls after nine to Falla Seánaí and romped home. Tony Carey beat Joe Shortt from hind bowl in the last shot.

Both Wayne Parkes and Hannah Sexton were denied their second All-Ireland title of the year on Saturday. Gene McVeigh gave Tyrone a rare All-Ireland title when he beat Wayne Parkes by a bowl in the Junior B final. He opened with five massive shots to raise a bowl at Tigh Ui Scanaill. He raised a second with his next and Parkes was battling the odds from there.

Sinéad Kiernan beat Hannah Sexton in the Intermediate women’s final. They were locked together in a brilliant contest, which Kiernan won by just a metre in the last shot. Caoimhe Rafferty gave Ulster another last shot win when she beat Ellen Sexton in the last shot of the under-16 girls final.