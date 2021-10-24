Motorsport: Cork karter Daniel Kelleher impresses in Italy

Cork karter Daniel Kelleher was best of the Irish competitors at the 2021 IAME Warriors final at the Adria Karting Raceway in Italy over the weekend.
The 11-year-old was one of 10 Motorsport Ireland karters that participated in the event involving over 300 competitors from 29 nations. He finished second in the IAME X30 Mini category, denied victory by 0.067 of a second.
Kelleher put his Fusion Motorsport-run kart in pole position for Saturday’s final where Swiss karter Kilian Josseron and Briton Lewis Wherrell gave chase.
Wherrell took the chequered flag just ahead of Kelleher, Josseron completing the podium.
Naas karter Tadgh Buckley, a grandchild of rally ace Ger Buckley, was 13th in the race.
Dubliner Richie Faulkner finished fourth in the IAME X30 Masters.
In the IAME X30 Juniors final, Leinster’s Andrei Patrick Dabija was 25th and Galway’s Alex O’Grady 28th of the 34 competitors, Ballylickey’s Colin Cronin came home 11th in the B final and Jack Buckley (Naas) was ninth in the C final.
In the C final of the IAME X30 Seniors, Kildare’s Alex Coby, Roscommon’s Sean Hogan, and Ballylickey’s Robert Cronin were ninth, 14th, and 20th respectively.
Cork’s Matt Griffin and his Spirit of Race team-mates Duncan Cameron and David Perel took their Ferrari 488GTE to fourth place in the 4 Hours of Portimao, the final round of the European Le Mans series to clinch an automatic place for the Spirit of Race team in next season’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Meanwhile, in the TMC Motox Munster Star series that concluded at Vernon Mount, Cork, there were championship wins for Bandon’s Fin Wilson (KTM) in the Youths 125cc; Ballincollig’s John Barry (Yamaha) in the AMX1; Coachford’s David Galvin (Yamaha) in MX2, and Turner’s Cross’ Philip Deasy (Yamaha) in BMX1.