Motorsport: Cork karter Daniel Kelleher impresses in Italy

Cork karter Daniel Kelleher was best of the Irish competitors at the 2021 IAME Warriors final at the Adria Karting Raceway in Italy over the weekend.

The 11-year-old was one of 10 Motorsport Ireland karters that participated in the event involving over 300 competitors from 29 nations. He finished second in the IAME X30 Mini category, denied victory by 0.067 of a second.