Record breaker Kelly Murphy finishes six at UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Kelly Murphy in action in the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 16:08
Cian Locke

Ireland's Kelly Murphy broke her individual pursuit national record when finishing sixth at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix today. 

Murphy's time of 3:27.490 for 3,000 metres on the indoor velodrome sliced two seconds off her previous best.

Her teammate Mia Griffin produced a superb ride to finish two places behind in a time of 3:34.713. 

Griffin won bronze in the 2020 U23 European Championships Individual Pursuit and claimed another bronze in the UCI Nations Cup in St Petersburg in July. Earlier today, Emily Kay and Alice Sharpe failed to progress beyond the heats of the Women's Madison. 

Murphy said: "The start list was equivalent in standard to Euros [Championships] 2 weeks ago, which gave myself and Mia a good bout of confidence since we could predict beforehand where we could be in the pecking order. I guessed 7th would be a good day out for me; and l came 6th - just 1 second off the medal ride offs. It was a career goal of mine to finish top half, and today l executed the best ride l had in me, so to be within sniffing distance of the top 4 is a really encouraging way to close my season."

