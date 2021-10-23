Chris Paul reaches 20,000 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers

Point guard Chris Paul achieved the career milestone of scoring 20,000 points as his Phoenix Suns humbled the Los Angeles Lakers 115-105 on a dramatic night in California.

Paul finished with 23 points and 14 assists – the 36-year-old also became the first player in the league’s history to record 20,000 points and 10,000 assists – while Devin Booker poured in 14 for the defending Western Conference champions.