Hockey: Ireland chase World Cup qualification on two fronts

The Irish men and women’s teams will hope to end this weekend with World Cup qualification tickets confirmed following their respective Thursday wins over Russia and France.

Both face knock-out fixtures on Saturday with the men facing Wales in Cardiff in a straight showdown for a ticket to India 2023.

The women, meanwhile, have to win twice over the weekend, starting against Belarus with victory setting up date with either Wales or Scotland on Sunday. It means no margin for error, but it is something men’s coach Mark Tumilty is keen to play down and focus on the performance at this stage.

“Qualifying is not something we have talked too much about. The focus has always been putting in two performances this week for 60 minutes — we have done one of them and now it’s just 60 minutes again, but to get to a World Cup would be fantastic.”

Historically, Ireland have had the edge over Wales, but the hosts are currently enjoying a golden period, rising seven places in the world rankings to an all-time high of 18th. Indeed, they relegated Ireland from the top tier of European hockey in 2019 with a 4-0 result in Belgium. Much has changed in the past two years with Tumilty bringing in several high quality new faces to the line-up and his new look side will aim to build on the win over Russia.

For the women, they meet a Belarus side in their qualifier semi-final who are ranked nine places below Ireland but produced a stand-out 7-1 win over Russia in the first round. The Green Army have won the last four meetings between the sides, but that performance means there is little room for complacency. Indeed, Belarus won the second tier of the European Championships in August and are coming in hot from a busy summer leading up to this tournament.