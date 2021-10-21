Emma Slevin shows 'grit and determination' to secure top-20 finish at World Championships

Galway’s teenage sensation Emma Slevin has "cemented her position as one of the world’s best" by finishing in 19th place in the Women’s All-Around Final at the 2021 Gymnastics World Championships.

Slevin, 18, has made history twice this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for AA finals at the 2021 European Championships in April and has done it again this week by breaking into the global elite at the 2021 Worlds.

Slevin scored 11.266 on Floor; 13.600 on Vault (her highest score of the day); 12.533 on Uneven Bars and finally 12.733 on Balance Beam.

"We are all so proud of Emma cementing her position as one of the world’s best," she Sally Johnson, Gymnastics Ireland Performance and Technical Manager from Japan, where the event is taking place.

"Emma showed once again her grit and determination in the final on this world field. She fought back from an early fall on floor to have one of the highest execution scores on vault. Emma built on her 21st position in qualifiers to finish in 19th position carrying two unfortunate falls with the rest of her routines almost flawless.

"The experience of this world championships has been a tough one with the restrictions proving to be a challenge for everyone. We all look forward to returning home to build on the Paris cycle and next year’s program."

CEO of Gymnastics Ireland Ciaran Gallagher described the performance as a huge breakthrough, not just for Slevin but for the sport in Ireland.

"We can’t wait to see how Emma continues to progress of the back of this great result," Gallagher added. "Huge congratulations to Emma, Sally (Batley, coach), her family, Renmore Gymnastics Club and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. We look forward to welcoming our team back home to celebrate Emma’s success."