Darragh Joyce signs contract extension with AFL club St Kilda 

Darragh Joyce has penned a one-year deal with AFL club St. Kilda.

The 24-year-old Kilkenny man remained a solid choice in a defender's role for St Kilda in 2021, playing half of his total career games this season.

“We were really pleased with Darragh’s development over the past few seasons,” Head of List Management James Gallagher said.

“His versatility, competitiveness and athleticism give him the ability to man key posts at both ends, and has seen Darragh rewarded with opportunities in the senior line-up this year.”

Joyce, who captained his native Kilkenny to All-Ireland minor hurling glory in 2014, joined the Saints as a Category B rookie at the end of 2016.

He became the third Irishman to represent the club following Cavan’s Dermot McNicholl who debuted in 1990 and Kerry’s Tommy Walsh who signed for the club in 2009 but never played first team AFL football for the Saints.

Since making his debut against Melbourne Demons in Round 15 of the 2018 season, Joyce has played a further nine games for St Kilda.