Darragh Joyce signs contract extension with AFL club St Kilda 

Joyce joined the Saints as a Category B rookie at the end of 2016.
Darragh Joyce signs contract extension with AFL club St Kilda 

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Darragh Joyce of the Saints runs with the ball during the round seven AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Hawthorn Hawks at Marvel Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 08:47
Patrick Mulcahy

Darragh Joyce has penned a one-year deal with AFL club St. Kilda.

The 24-year-old Kilkenny man remained a solid choice in a defender's role for St Kilda in 2021, playing half of his total career games this season.

“We were really pleased with Darragh’s development over the past few seasons,” Head of List Management James Gallagher said.

“His versatility, competitiveness and athleticism give him the ability to man key posts at both ends, and has seen Darragh rewarded with opportunities in the senior line-up this year.” 

Joyce, who captained his native Kilkenny to All-Ireland minor hurling glory in 2014, joined the Saints as a Category B rookie at the end of 2016.

He became the third Irishman to represent the club following Cavan’s Dermot McNicholl who debuted in 1990 and Kerry’s Tommy Walsh who signed for the club in 2009 but never played first team AFL football for the Saints.

Since making his debut against Melbourne Demons in Round 15 of the 2018 season, Joyce has played a further nine games for St Kilda.

More in this section

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Gareth Delany with teammates 20/10/2021 Ireland face crunch match with Namibia following resounding defeat to Sri Lanka
Erin Getty ready for 'baptism of fire' after long road back to Ireland hockey team Erin Getty ready for 'baptism of fire' after long road back to Ireland hockey team
Olympics Drugs Test ‘Potential wrongdoing’ uncovered in drug testing of British cyclists
Darragh Joyce signs contract extension with AFL club St Kilda 

Jason Quigley: 'I’m in the perfect stage in my life and my career to deal with this situation'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up