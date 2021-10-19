Emma Slevin makes history at the World Gymnastics Championships

She placed 21st in the qualifiers with a score of 50.165 this morning in Japan - the top 24 progress to the AA final on Thursday morning.
Emma Slevin makes history at the World Gymnastics Championships

Emma Slevin

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 08:33
Colm O’Connor

Emma Slevin has become the first Irish competitor to qualify for the All-Around finals of a World Gymnastics Championships. 

She placed 21st in the qualifiers with a score of 50.165 this morning in Japan - the top 24 progress to the AA final on Thursday morning.

Earlier this year Slevin made history by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for All-Around Finals in a European Gymnastics Championships.

This morning she scored 11.466 on Balance Beam, even with an unfortunate fall; 12.466 on Floor; 12.700 on Uneven Bars and finally 13.533 on Vault giving an AA score of 50.165.

Slevin said: "I’m very happy with my performance today and it was actually a very enjoyable experience as well. I felt confident out there and despite a few small mistakes I’m very proud of how I did. I have a great team around me that support me all the way and helped me prepare for this competition. Overall it was a great experience and I’m super excited for the final."

Gymnastics Ireland CEO Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said: "Ireland’s first European All-Around Finalist in May and now our first World Championships All-Around Finalist! Emma has broken into coveted Top 24 AA gymnasts in the world - to say we are proud is an understatement!!! Huge congratulations to Emma, her coach Sally Batley and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. Congratulations also to Emma’s family and all at Renmore Gymnastics Club in Galway. What a start to her Paris 2024 campaign"

More in this section

Curtis Campher appeals for the wicket of Scott Edwards 18/10/2021 Curtis Campher takes historic four wickets in four balls as Ireland win T20 World Cup opener
New Basketball Ireland CEO draws a line under Bernard O'Byrne controversy New Basketball Ireland CEO draws a line under Bernard O'Byrne controversy
Lizzie Colvin with Amanda Woodcroft 3/11/2019 Ireland's Lizzie Holden announces retirement: 'The Olympics was always going to be my last dance'
Curtis Campher celebrates the wicket of Ryan ten Doeschate 18/10/2021

Curtis Campher: I was ‘very fortunate’ to take four wickets in four balls

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up