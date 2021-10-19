Emma Slevin makes history at the World Gymnastics Championships

Emma Slevin has become the first Irish competitor to qualify for the All-Around finals of a World Gymnastics Championships.

She placed 21st in the qualifiers with a score of 50.165 this morning in Japan - the top 24 progress to the AA final on Thursday morning.

Earlier this year Slevin made history by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for All-Around Finals in a European Gymnastics Championships.

This morning she scored 11.466 on Balance Beam, even with an unfortunate fall; 12.466 on Floor; 12.700 on Uneven Bars and finally 13.533 on Vault giving an AA score of 50.165.

Slevin said: "I’m very happy with my performance today and it was actually a very enjoyable experience as well. I felt confident out there and despite a few small mistakes I’m very proud of how I did. I have a great team around me that support me all the way and helped me prepare for this competition. Overall it was a great experience and I’m super excited for the final."

Gymnastics Ireland CEO Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said: "Ireland’s first European All-Around Finalist in May and now our first World Championships All-Around Finalist! Emma has broken into coveted Top 24 AA gymnasts in the world - to say we are proud is an understatement!!! Huge congratulations to Emma, her coach Sally Batley and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. Congratulations also to Emma’s family and all at Renmore Gymnastics Club in Galway. What a start to her Paris 2024 campaign"