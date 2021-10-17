Hockey: Cork C of I edge out Bandon in Irish Senior Cup shootout

Munster’s top two served up a men’s Irish Senior Cup thriller as Cork C of I finally overcame Bandon in a shootout to reach the last eight of the competition.

Just one point separates the pair in the provincial Division One and there was precious little between the sides on Saturday at Garryduff.

The west Cork outfit had led 2-1 at half-time through Ian Perrott and Ross Smyth as they eyed a famous win.

That progressed to 3-3 with experienced trio Alex Moffett, Phil Sweetnam and Simon Wolfe on the mark for the hosts with David Jennings getting the Bandon third goal.

It sent it to shoot-out with Bandon – for whom young goalkeeper Harry Forsey put in a sterling performance – again going in front, leading at 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 but C of I kept pace and held their nerve to win it 5-4 in the shootout in the third round of sudden death.

Harlequins, meanwhile, were right in the mix at high-flying Glenanne – with a perfect record in the EYHL – for three quarters of their contest as they eyed a huge shock.

Shannon Boucher had the Glens a goal up from a corner as Quins kept things tight but the Dubliners ran up three final quarter goals with South African international Boucher ending with a hat trick.

In the Irish Hockey Trophy, Catholic Institute will fly the Munster flag in the quarter-finals as Chris Ryan struck four times in a 5-2 success over Ballynahinch.

Ashton bowed out, though, despite a double from John Sweetnam as they fell 5-2 at home to Portadown.

In the women’s national cups, Queen’s got a pre-Intervarsities pick-me-up as they came from a goal down to draw with UCC and then go through in another shoot-out.

The Cork side looked well set at 2-1 thanks to Nikki Barry and Emma O’Sullivan goals but Jessica McMaster salvaged the draw in normal time. Rebecca Quinn then did the business to send Queen’s through to the last eight.

Harlequins fell 5-0 at home to Pembroke while Catholic Institute powered through to the last eight with a 5-0 success against Corinthian at Rosbrien.

Róisín Upton set them on their way with a corner drag-flick before Laura Foley, Leah Clery, Naomi Carroll and Christine O’Shea were on the mark.

In the women’s Trophy, there was more shoot-out drama as Ashton went to Dublin and succeeded against Three Rock Rovers 3-0 after normal time ended scoreless. Emily O’Leary, Ailse Holland and Kate Harvey made the difference after a hard-fought contest.