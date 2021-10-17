Josh Moffett claims Wexford Volkswagen Rally

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) won the Wexford Volkswagen Rally finishing 29.7 seconds ahead of the VW Polo GTi R5 of Welshman Meirion Evans with Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (Ford Fiesta R5) 4.3 seconds behind in third.

Heavy overnight rain made for slippery conditions on the stages near Clonroche. A margin of just 2.6 seconds covered the leading trio on the opening stage with Evans 2.3 seconds ahead of Moffett with Cronin a fraction of a second behind. The order was unchanged on the next stage but the respective margins were 6.7 and 5.6 seconds.