Josh Moffett claims Wexford Volkswagen Rally

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) won the Wexford Volkswagen Rally finishing 29.7 seconds ahead of the VW Polo GTi R5 of Welshman Meirion Evans with Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (Ford Fiesta R5) 4.3 seconds behind in third.
Heavy overnight rain made for slippery conditions on the stages near Clonroche. A margin of just 2.6 seconds covered the leading trio on the opening stage with Evans 2.3 seconds ahead of Moffett with Cronin a fraction of a second behind. The order was unchanged on the next stage but the respective margins were 6.7 and 5.6 seconds.
For the repeat of both stages Moffett’s gamble on soft slick tyres paid dividends as he moved into a 13.6 second lead over Evans while Cronin overshot on both stages and had a misfire, yet, he was still only 3.1 seconds adrift. Moffett extended his lead on the penultimate stage and Evans settled for second as Cronin’s Fiesta had a reoccurrence of the misfire. James Stafford (Darrian T90 GTR) hit a chicane bale on the final stage but still had enough of a cushion to win the two-wheel drive category, he was fourth overall. Craig Breen (Subaru Legacy) won the Historic category from Kerry’s Alan Ring (Subaru legacy).
Meanwhile, Derry’s Callum Devine (Fiesta R5) won Saturday’s Go Power Tour of the Sperrins Rally where he finished 34.7 seconds ahead of the Hyundai i20 R5 Antrim’s Desi Henry. Third place was enough for Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 R5) to clinch the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship title.
Belgian driver Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 WRC) won Rally Catalunya, the penultimate round of the WRC, he finished 24.1 seconds ahead of the Toyota Yaris of Welsh ace Elfyn Evans, who kept his title hopes alive. With one event remaining, Evans trails reigning champion and team mate Sebastien Ogier by 17 points with a maximum thirty points still available.