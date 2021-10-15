Backed by home crowd, Mark Allen ends Judd Trump's 25-match win streak

Mark Allen has brought Judd Trump’s incredible winning run at the Northern Ireland Open to an end.

The 35-year-old from Antrim reached the semi-finals of his home tournament for the first time with a brilliant comeback 5-3 victory over the Juddernaut.

Trump, 32, will regain his world No1 position next week and had hoped to celebrate in style with a fourth title in a row after 25 consecutive wins.

But he missed frame-ball red to make it 4-0 came back to haunt Trump as Allen, roared on by passionate and partisan crowd in Belfast, took advantage of errors and some luck.

And he held his nerve to win the last five frames to the delight of his army of supporters at the Waterfront Arena.

Allen, who also made a 147 earlier in the week, said: “Any win against Judd is very good. I had to fight for every ball, I wasn’t quite at it – and was very fortunate at times.

“I got a bit of run here and there and it was definitely my day. But I am not resting on my laurels, I came here to win the tournament so that’s still two more wins.

“If Judd had potted that red to go 4-0 I’d have been at least odds of 50-1 to win if not a lot more. At 3-0 down I hadn’t done anything good.

“And frame five was also huge, 3-1 down and 60 behind before getting two huge slices of luck.

“So I won those two frames on the black – and then from that point I played okay, only making one more mistake that I wasn’t ultimately punished for.

“From 3-2, I could see he was making mistakes that he doesn’t usually make. I felt relaxed and hope I can take that into tomorrow.

“I think I haven’t done myself justice in Belfast before because I wasn’t playing for myself as usual, but for all my family and friends.

“But not coming in from home 20 minutes away but staying in the tournament hotel and treating it like other events has maybe helped.” Trump said: “I missed that ball to go 4-0 and a couple of others – but I didn’t do too much wrong. There were a couple of close frames where it just didn’t seem meant to be this year.

“The odd ball here and there was the difference between being 4-0 up or losing 5-3. Stuff was happening like out of a movie.

“I am disappointed that the run is over in this tournament. The first of the three wins gave my career a real kick-start, and I have played well here.

“With things that happened today and also in Mark’s previous match when he scraped through – plus his 147 – you just wonder if maybe it is going to be his week.”