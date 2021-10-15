Husband of Agnes Tirop arrested following long-distance runner’s death

Tirop, 25, was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya on Wednesday, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.
Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home in Kenya. Picture: Martin Rickett

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 08:47

The husband of two-time world bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been arrested following the long-distance runner’s death, police in Kenya said.

Tirop, 25, was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya on Wednesday, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.

In a statement on Twitter, Kenya’s National Police Service said Tirop’s husband Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich had been arrested.

The statement read: “Suspected killer husband of Agnes Tirop, the long distance runner heroine recently murdered at her home, has been arrested.

“The suspect, one Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, who has been on the run with police on hot trail, was nabbed in Mombasa by diligent police detectives who were trailing him and is currently held at Changamwe Police Station awaiting transfer to Iten where he’s expected to face prosecution.

“He was arrested together with Silas Chilla Chellile and are both helping the police with investigations.

“John Kipkoech Samoe was earlier arrested for complicity in the murder and already arraigned in court for custodial sentence. Swift and agile coordinated action by police ensured justice for all.”

Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and finished fourth in the 5,000m at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10km road race.

