Ireland greats mourn Cork County Cricket 'legend' Dermot Giltinan

Cork County Cricket Club are mourning the passing of "legend" Dermot Giltinan.

"The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dermot Giltinan overnight," the club wrote on their social media.

"The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Dermot’s family and friends at this time. Galty will be sorely missed at the Mardyke.

"To say we have lost a ‘Legend’ today does not do justice to Dermot's legacy at the Mardyke and for Munster cricket as a whole throughout his life," the club added.

Dermot Giltinan of the Cork County Cricket Club received a Cork Person of the Month award to mark his contribution to cricket over the decades. L-R: Frank Dowling, Southern Adv. (Sponsors); Manus O'Callaghan, Awards Organiser; Dr. Dick Creedon, Cricket Club Committee; Padraig Mallon, Cricket Club Committee; Kieran Aherne, Cricket Club President; and Dermot Giltinan receiving his Cork Person of the Month award from Brian Crowley MEP. Foreground: Oliver Creedon, youth team member Cork County Cricket Club.

"He was a mentor, teammate, friend, volunteer, supporter and above all a genuine and loyal cricket lover. You will be greatly missed."

Among those to pay tribute for former Ireland captain and international rugby referee Alan Lewis.

"I loved Dermot Giltenan a wonderful man," Lewis said. "I hope a place in the ground is named after him. No one more deserving. He adored the game."

"Very sad news. Wonderful man. May he rest in peace," added former Ireland Test batter and current women's coach Ed Joyce.

In 2006, Giltinan was honoured in the Cork Person of the Year awards for his contribution to the sport over decades.