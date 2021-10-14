Ronnie O’Sullivan tells fans to ‘sit down’ during defeat to Yan Bingtao

It capped a fractious week for O’Sullivan at the Waterfront Hall, having criticised the lack of atmosphere at the venue before feeling the need to clarify that his complaint had not been aimed at fans
Ronnie O’Sullivan tells fans to ‘sit down’ during defeat to Yan Bingtao

Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out of the Northern Ireland Open. Picture: George Wood

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 17:36

Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out of the Northern Ireland Open after urging fans to “sit down” midway through his 4-3 defeat to Masters Champion Yan Bingtao.

It capped a fractious week for O’Sullivan at the Waterfront Hall, having criticised the lack of atmosphere at the venue before feeling the need to clarify that his complaint had not been aimed at fans.

However, O’Sullivan’s frustration got the better of him during the third frame against the Chinese when he paused midway through a break of 129 to urge fans to keep to their seats.

His complaint prompted the referee to instruct stewards not to let fans enter the auditorium mid-frame during the best-of-seven match.

The 21-year-old Yan nudged in front for the first time at 3-2 but O’Sullivan hit back from the brink when he erased a 71-point deficit in the following frame to take the match into a decider.

Both players had their chances to claim victory and ultimately it was two costly errors from O’Sullivan that ended his hopes of returning to the final for a fourth straight year.

More in this section

Bangladesh v Ireland: Warm Up Match - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Watch: Gareth Delany blasts eight sixes as Ireland cruise to win in final World Cup warm-up
Women's Super League: Brunell and Glanmire all set for Leeside derby day clash Women's Super League: Brunell and Glanmire all set for Leeside derby day clash
Nicole Turner 13/10/2021 Paralympic star Nicole Turner relieved decision to put sport first paid off
#Snooker
Ireland v South Africa - First ODI - The Village

Andrew Balbirnie says Ireland need fast start to avoid early T20 World Cup exit

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up