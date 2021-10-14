Women's Super League: Brunell and Glanmire all set for Leeside derby day clash

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell head coach Tim O’Halloran enjoyed the feel of an opening round MissQuote.ie Super League win last weekend. Now his crew are about to get a better sense of where the project is at as they gird themselves for a derby date with Mark Scannell’s UCC Glanmire.

Accuse O’Halloran of plamás if you want but there’s more than a grain of truth in his out-of-the-gate assertion that The Address UCC Glanmire are the team to beat this season.

Both sides come into their local derby with a win under their belts. “What pleases me most is that we still have a lot to improve on, but still managed to get the win,” O’Halloran said of their opening day victory over IT Carlow.

“We have an uphill challenge ahead, they are the favourites to win the lot this year and rightly so, but I have a bunch of girls who will give their all and that’s all that you can ask. Yes, the derby is special and you just hope the girls channel the nerves well.”

UCC Glanmire head coach Scannell knows too well that Brunell clashes are tricky at the best of times. The Gurranabraher outfit is the epitome of blue collar, run-and-gun basketball that can knock the best teams off kilter.

Claire O'Sullivan, UCC Glanmire tries to get past Deirdre Geaney and Denise Dunlea of St Mary's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It’s always a very difficult assignment, apart from the local derby aspect and the rivalry around that, they’re a very good team. They’ve recruited well and having played in the last two (National) Cup finals, they are very experienced. We will have to be ready for what should be a great game.”

Like Glanmire, DCU Mercy and Trinity Meteors will both be aiming to make it two wins from two when they face off on Saturday. The defending champions opened with a 20-point win over WIT Waterford Wildcats, while newly promoted Trinity Meteors picked up an impressive 67-64 win in Cork at Fr Mathews.

Said Trinity Meteors head coach Vincent O’Keeffe: “As you would expect at this level the challenges just keep on coming and they don’t come any bigger than Super League champions. They had a very impressive win against Waterford, but we are excited to be able to pit ourselves against the league’s best.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics are away at WIT Waterford Wildcats and are also looking to make it two wins from two under new coach Ioannis Liapakis. ”We’re expecting it to be a very difficult game,” Liapakis said, “Wildcats are a very tough and physical team, they like the up-tempo game and they are pressing all over the court for 40 minutes. I believe the key points for the win will be — control the tempo, rebounds, and turnovers.”

It was a sobering baptism in the Women’s Superleague for Castleisland’s Team Garvey’s St Mary’s at Glanmire. There’s more Cork opposition in store this weekend but at least they are back in the familiar surroundings of the Community Centre for the visit of Fr Mathews.

Mathews head coach Niamh Dwyer is eager for a response from her team. “We had a narrow loss (to Trinity Meteors) at the weekend. We were disappointed with our performance, especially playing at home after such a long layoff.

“St Mary’s will be playing their first home game of the Super League and I expect them to bring a lot of energy to the game and looking to show what they can bring to this level, after a tough game last week.”

Meanwhile Belfast Star are still awaiting news on Aidan Quinn’s injury, after he dislocated his knee before their home defeat to UCD Marian in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League.

Head coach Adrian Fulton said Quinn is awaiting the results of an MRI. “We will know better after that. He had played so well through the national team workouts and was unfortunate to miss out. He is both frustrated and extremely disappointed with the injury, but he is both young and resilient, so we know he can deal with this setback.”

Quinn isn’t the only absentee that Fulton has to contend with either, ahead of a trip to Killester.

“Paul Dick remains unavailable, as do Liam Pettigrew and Adam Ryan, all through injury. So to be going to Killester, where we don’t have a good record, is as tough a challenge as we could face this weekend.”

Team 360 Financial Killorglin will be seeking their first win, when they host Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in a Munster derby. Head coach Declan Wall is eager to get back in front of home fans. “The last few seasons we have a pretty good home record and hopefully we can do same this season. Ballincollig are a strong side, they have brought in a lot of new players, recruited well imports-wise, and it will be another tough game for us to start our campaign. We have worked on few things from last weekend and feel we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves.”

Ballincollig had a winning start to life in the Super League, with a debut 78-69 victory over C&S Neptune. Head coach Kieran O’Sullivan added: “It’s our first away fixture in the Super League and it’s in one of the most difficult places to perform, going to Killorglin.”

C&S Neptune face off against NUIG Maree, seeking to bounce back from their opening night defeat.

Player/coach Colin O’Reilly insisted: “As a staff we couldn’t be happier with the workrate and commitment shown from the group and their willingness to dedicate so much time to the club.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be looking to build on their opening day win over Killorglin as they head for Moycullen on Sunday. Head coach John Dowling said: “Moycullen have one of the richest traditions in basketball and we always look forward to taking to the floor with them. John (Cunningham) always has his team well organised and well run and it’s going to be tough place to get the win, but we’re looking forward to the battle.”