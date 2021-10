British Rally Championship leaders Welsh ace Osian Pryce and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan onboard the Melvyn Evans Motorsport run VW Polo GTi R5 finished the top BRC registered competitors in the Mull Rally to extend their lead of the series with two rounds remaining.

They finished over seven minutes ahead of title rivals and team-mates Matt Edwards/Darren Garrod, who made a stunning recovery from an opening stage blunder to eventually clinch second placed championship points.