Hockey: Annadale fight back to hold Monkstown
Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 23:13
Stephen Findlater

There were comebacks galore in the men’s EY Hockey League as Annadale and UCD both salvaged unlikely draws from seemingly hopeless positions against Monkstown and YMCA respectively.

Dale come from 3-0 down to draw with Monkstown, their fourth share of the spoils from five games this season as their lengthy wait for a three-pointer goes on.

Town looked to be cruising, with Davy Carson, Rory Nichols, and David Nolan putting them clear. Dale, though, scored three times in the last 20 minutes as Town suffered a glut of sin-binnings, with Owen McElhinney netting either side of a mazy Allen Lyons dribble and finish.

UCD came back from the dead, trailing YMCA 2-0 and 3-1 before recording their first point of the season in a 3-3 outcome.

Glenanne’s run of form rolls on after a 3-1 victory over Banbridge has them five points clear, with Shane O’Donoghue making it nine goals in five games with a brace. Shannon Boucher and Chris Curry traded goals in the first four minutes and it was an even contest until Gavin Gibney and O’Donoghue struck in the second half.

Three Rock Rovers are second thanks to a 4-1 success against Corinthian in the Dublin 16 derby, with Ross Canning scoring twice. It was tighter than the scoreline suggests, Rovers netting their last two goals in the final four minutes. Rovers are second, while Lisnagarvey eased away from Pembroke in the second half, winning 3-0 to sit in third. James Lorimer’s corner and efforts from Ollie Kidd and Ben Nelson put Garvey clear.

#Hockey
