Superleague Basketball: Ballincollig savour slice of history as Warriors claim Kingdom Clasico

In the Women’s Super League it proved to be a memorable day for Trinity Meteors when they travelled to Cork and came away with a stunning 67-64 win at Fr Mathews.
FLYING HIGH: Aaron Calixte of Garvey's Tralee Warriors goes up for the lay-up despite the efforts of Killorglin's Xavier Arriaga, Allan Thomas, Shane O'Connell and Simon Francis during the InsureMyVan.ie Men's SuperLeague South Conference game at a sold out Complex in Tralee.

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 21:35
John Coughlan

ON an historic afternoon, newly-promoted Tradehouse Central Ballincollig got debut  Men’s Super League season off to a dream start by defeating Cork bluebloods C&S Neptune 78-69 in a scrappy local derby.

Star of the show for the winners was Slovenian forward Milorad Sedlarevac who finished with a game-high 29 points.

Neptune looked the better side for three quarters of this game but fell asunder coming down the stretch as Ballincollig finished in style to secure maximum points.

Despite trailing 56-52 entering the final quarter Ballincollig were the ones with the greater poise down the stretch, much to the delight of coach Kieran O’Sullivan.

“It was a poor game and we are just delighted to have got our act together in the nick of time.

“There was lots of tension on court today that’s not usually associated with our team but at the end of day despite playing below our best the result only mattered.” 

CHECK: Keelan Cairns of Ballincollig smothers Cian Heaphy's drive to the basket in the Men's Superleague clash at Ballincollig Community School
Templeogue got their season off to a good start when they defeated Bright DCU Saints 84-71 with Irish international Lorcan Murphy leading the winners scoring with an 18 point contribution.

In the Galway derby NUIG Maree came out on top against Moycullen 79-68. Moycullen led 34-32 in a low scoring first half but NUIG Maree rallied in the second to secure the bragging rights. 

There was capacity attendance at the Tralee Sports Complex for the Kingdom Clasico where Garvey’s Tralee Warriors came out on top against Killorglin 92-78.

In the Women’s Super League it proved to be a memorable day for Trinity Meteors when they travelled to Cork and came away with a stunning 67-64 win at Fr Mathews.

The Cork side commanded a seven point interval lead 37-30 but amazingly when the Trinity coach Vinny O’Keeffe changed his side into zone defence in the third quarter they outscored the Leesiders 19-6.

It was close coming down the stretch and despite Grainne Dwyer finishing with a game-high 22, the W went to Trinity Meteors whose scoring was led by Dayna Finn (19).

It proved a disappointing day for the Fr Mathew’s new head coach Niamh Dwyer as she reflected on her team’s poor performance.

“We are very disappointed to lose on our home court and we have plenty to put right on the training court next week.” 

Former UCD Marian coach Ionnais Liapakis has this year joined Liffey Celtics in the Women’s Super League and he got his season off to a winning starting when guiding his side to a 65-53 win over Killester.

More in this section

