No Irish boxers at World Championships in Belgrade

Ireland will have no representatives at the 2021 Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade this month.

Boxers at the High-Performance Unit (HPU) were informed of the decision this week.

Instead of preparing for the World Championships, which begin on October 26, an Irish squad is traveling to Sheffield this weekend for a training camp with the GB team. Ireland has been represented at all bar one of the previous 20 editions of the World Championships, the sole exception being the 1978 version, which also took place in Belgrade.

In that time, Irish boxers have won 13 medals.

Last month, the IABA was granted a dispensation by AIBA to wait until after the Irish Elite Championships before submitting their team.

The Eeite finals took place last weekend, but there was shock this week when boxers were told of the decision. It is believed that figures in the HPU were concerned that some within the team would not be ‘ready’ in time for the Worlds.

Last weekend, six males won their first elite titles.

Among those, though, was Jack Marley, the Dublin heavyweight, who was a bronze medalist at the European U22 Championships this summer. Adam Hession, a European U22 silver medalist, won the bantamweight final against Sean Purcell for his second Irish title on Saturday. Paddy McShane Eugene McKeever, John Paul Hale, Kelyn Cassidy and Ricky Nesbitt also collected their first titles at elite level.

The decision not to send a team means that Irish boxers will be denied the chance not just to win medals, but to win a share of the prize money.

This year, a prize fund of $2.6m (€2.2m) is up for grabs with gold medalists to receive $100,000 (€86,300), silver medalists $50,000 (€43,185), and bronze medalists $25,000 (€21,500).

The IABA has declined to comment.