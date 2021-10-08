Ireland finalise their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup

Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, and Barry McCarthy miss out
Ireland finalise their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup

Barry McCarthy is one of three players who have been cut from Ireland’s T20 squad (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 10:57
PA

Ireland have named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, with Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, and Barry McCarthy missing out.

The trio were all named in the initial group of 18, which has been preparing for the tournament in Dubai, but have now been downgraded to travelling reserves.

Andrew White, chair of Cricket Ireland’s selection panel, said: “It was always going to be a very difficult decision to reduce the squad from 18 to 15 – every player out in Dubai at the moment has proven their talent and deserved their chance.

“The three players who have missed out will still have a role to play in supporting the core squad, and stay on within the team bubble as cover in case of injury or illness.” 

Ireland have three more warm-up matches, against the United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea, and Bangladesh, before they open their first round campaign against Holland on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.

More in this section

Andy Murray File Photo Andy Murray’s wedding ring and shoes returned following desert disappearance
2019 National Elite Mens & Womens Elite Boxing Championships Finals Presenter Kate Abdo unhappy with Bob Arum’s ‘entirely inappropriate’ remarks
Andrew Coscoran has cross country gold in his sights when European Championships come to Dublin Andrew Coscoran has cross country gold in his sights when European Championships come to Dublin
#Cricket
Turkey F1 GP Auto Racing

Lewis Hamilton to serve 10-place grid penalty for Turkish Grand Prix

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up