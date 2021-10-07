Presenter Kate Abdo unhappy with Bob Arum’s ‘entirely inappropriate’ remarks

A British presenter has criticised the “entirely inappropriate” remarks made by veteran promoter Bob Arum following her handling of a hostile final press conference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Kate Abdo was on hosting duties as the heavyweight pair, who will vie for Fury’s WBC title in Las Vegas this weekend, had a heated argument ahead of their third showdown during a chaotic conclusion to Wednesday’s affair.

Abdo attempted to coerce the fighters into the normal formality of a staredown but, with tensions still apparently at boiling point, Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, shouted loudly off-stage that a face-off would not be happening.

Arum then hit out at Abdo’s conduct afterwards, telling reporters: “They bring this woman in from the UK and she’s slanting all the press conference to Wilder. I don’t give a damn but it’s obvious that’s what she was doing.

“And then she knew the understanding was no face-off. (Wilder’s promoter) Tom Brown argued with Fox for no face-off, we said no face-off and what does she say? ‘Now we’re gonna do a face-off’. Fuck her and fuck them, there was no face-off and we saved the fight.”

Abdo, who fronts NBC’s Champions League coverage and has recently been at the forefront of DAZN’s boxing shows, responded in a post on her Instagram story, saying: “With regards to the faceoff — I was doing what we the broadcaster believed was agreed upon.

“But I think that’s kind of unimportant now.

“I think the language in this interview was entirely inappropriate.

“Of course it’s disappointing to be disrespected by someone I respect. But that’s life, not everyone will give you the courtesy you deserve.”

Wilder had earlier doubled down on his assertion that Fury had only prevailed in their second fight 20 months ago because of underhanded tactics and said: “I don’t regret it, I will go to my grave believing in what I believe in.”