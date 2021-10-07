Curtis Campher stars as Ireland take series lead against UAE

Curtis Campher starred with the ball and hit the winning runs with the bat as Ireland earned a seven-wicket win in the first of three T20Is against the UAE in Dubai.

A disciplined bowling performance followed by a 90-run opening stand between Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien were also crucial as Ireland bounced back from defeat against Scotland in a warm-up fixture on Tuesday, as preparations for the T20 World Cup continue.

Fielding first after losing the toss, Mark Adair and Josh Little gave little away with the new ball, but the star man in the powerplay proved to be Munster Reds all-rounder Campher.

Bowling the sixth over of the innings, the all-rounder claimed his maiden T20I wicket with the dismissal of Chirag Suri off his second ball of the day. Just three deliveries later he reacted quickly to move to his left and hold on to a return catch from CP Rizwan – a double-wicket maiden saw UAE to 26-3 after six overs, with Adair having taken the first wicket of the day.

South African-born Campher remained economical in the middle overs and a top-edged pull from Basil Hameed, with the ball landing in the safe hands of Little at short fine leg, gave the 22-year-old his third wicket of the innings.

For the UAE, Muhammad Usman offered some resistance with a 32-ball 35, but he was stumped after dancing down the track and failing to connect off a Ben White delivery. The leg-spinner was celebrating once more from the very next delivery after he bowled Rohan Mustafa for a first-ball duck as he finished with tidy figures of 2-24.

The hosts did end strongly with the bat; Kashif Daud and Ahmed Raza struck some hefty blows to claim 26 runs from the final two overs, but UAE’s total of 123-7 appeared below par and meant Ireland remained in the driving seat at the mid-innings break.

In response, Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien didn’t race out of the blocks but neither did they falter – 50 was reached in the eighth over, with Stirling taking much of the strike in the opening exchanges. While it took him 40 deliveries to reach 38, the power game he is renowned for was on show when he moved to a half-century in spectacular style: the off-spin of Mustafa was deposited for back-to-back sixes, with deep midwicket the target zone of the freewheeling right-hander.

The partnership advanced to 90 before off-spinner Hameed accounted for Stirling, and there were a few minor bumps in Ireland’s path to victory: Andrew Balbirnie was bowled for 3, and O’Brien holed out to long-on for 46 as Hameed’s regular interventions left nine required from 10 deliveries.

But Campher showed his all-round value, entering the fray and immediately settling any nerves with back-to-back boundaries and a single to secure a series-opening win.

“It’s always good to win the first international on tour, and hopefully we can back it up tomorrow," said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. "Most pleasing today was the well-controlled bowling performance put in by our bowling unit – it was very accurate in skills execution and they delivered on the plans we had in place.

“Conditions, as you can clearly see, are very hot – it’s certainly one of the hottest I’ve played in, but we have acclimatised well since arriving and on-the-whole the squad have coped well.”

Game two is on Friday morning.