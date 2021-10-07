Andy Murray has his tennis shoes stolen – with his wedding ring tied to them

Andy Murray has his tennis shoes stolen – with his wedding ring tied to them
Andy Murray’s wedding ring on his shoe (PA)
Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 09:31
Nick Purewal

Andy Murray has revealed his wedding ring has been stolen after a mishap with his tennis shoes.

The three-time major winner is preparing for action at the Indian Wells tournament, and has now ended up issuing an appeal for the return of his wedding ring.

The British star explained he left his tennis shoes outside underneath his car to dry out overnight – but they were nowhere to be seen when he returned in the morning.

And it was only when his physio asked about his wedding band that he realised he had left the ring tied to his shoes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray)

Calling for social media to step into action, Murray light-heartedly appealed for the return of the ring – to help him smooth things over with his frustrated wife.

“Last night after dinner I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and the car didn’t smell great,” Murray explained on Instagram.

“Basically I’d left my tennis shoes in there. it’s been 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty.

“So I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air, I needed to dry them out a little bit.

Andy and Kim Murray on their wedding day at Dunblane Cathedral in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I have no balcony in my room and I didn’t want to leave them in my room as it would stink the room out.

“So I thought I’m going to leave the shoes underneath the car, to get some air to them and dry them out overnight.

“Anyway, when I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone.

“So my tennis shoes for the tournament had been stolen, so I had to go to the local pro shop and buy different shoes, different brand, which isn’t the end of the world, but obviously not ideal.

My wedding ring's been stolen as well. Needless to say, I'm in the bad books at home, so I want to try to find it

Andy Murray

“But as I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, ‘Where’s your wedding ring?’

“And I thought oh no. I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes while I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand.

“So, yeah, my wedding ring’s been stolen as well. Needless to say, I’m in the bad books at home, so I want to try to find it.

“So if anyone could share this, or have any clue where they may be, it would be  very helpful, so if we can try and get them back and get to the bottom of it, it would be much appreciated.”

Murray married his long-term girlfriend Kim Sears in 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral.  The couple now have four children.

More in this section

Sport Ireland receive additional €65m in Government funding Sport Ireland receive additional €65m in Government funding
AUTO-RALLY-WRC-FIN Craig Breen gets 'golden ticket' with full-time drive in World Rally Championship
Ireland v South Africa - First IT20 - The Village George Dockrell relishing 'unique' switch to batting in top five for Ireland
MurrayPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Andy Murray has his tennis shoes stolen – with his wedding ring tied to them

Hockey: Malaysia bounce back to share series with Ireland

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up