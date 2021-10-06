Sport Ireland receive additional €65m in Government funding

An additional €65m in funding has been secured for Sport Ireland this year, bringing Government support for the sport sector in 2021 to €91.3m.

In light of the significant impact of Covid-19 restrictions on sport, this €65m package will provide specific funding to the FAI, GAA, and IRFU; a resilience fund to support the other national governing bodies; a sports club resilience fund to support clubs from all sports; a swimming pools/facilities fund; and a resumption of sport and physical activity fund.

The €91.3m in Covid funding to be provided in 2021 tops last year’s €85m, with Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers welcoming the continued support of sporting bodies.

“We have seen the positive impact that the return of sporting fixtures has had across the country these past few months. However, there is a lot more work to be done," said Chambers.

"Many organisations and clubs have lost huge amounts of revenue, as their activities have been severely curtailed. The indoor sports sector has been particularly badly hit, with indoor sports only set to resume their activities this month.

“I hope that this funding will go a long way to assisting our sporting organisations and clubs and enable them to recover fully as we emerge from this pandemic.”

Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Added Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, Catherine Martin: “The sport sector has been, and continues to be, severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout this period, we have been continuously engaging with the sector, and we know that sporting bodies and clubs have been severely hit in every aspect of their operations, not least financially.

“This further allocation of €65 million will allow Sport Ireland, through a number of different schemes, to assist those sporting bodies and clubs which are in greatest need, as we strive to ensure that our sporting sector is supported at every level across the country.”