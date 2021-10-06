Sport Ireland receive additional €65m in Government funding

The €65m package will provide specific funding to the FAI, GAA, and IRFU; a resilience fund to support the other national governing bodies; a sports club resilience fund to support clubs from all sports; a swimming pools/facilities fund; and a resumption of sport and physical activity fund
Sport Ireland receive additional €65m in Government funding

Sport Ireland

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 12:05
Eoghan Cormican

An additional €65m in funding has been secured for Sport Ireland this year, bringing Government support for the sport sector in 2021 to €91.3m.

In light of the significant impact of Covid-19 restrictions on sport, this €65m package will provide specific funding to the FAI, GAA, and IRFU; a resilience fund to support the other national governing bodies; a sports club resilience fund to support clubs from all sports; a swimming pools/facilities fund; and a resumption of sport and physical activity fund.

The €91.3m in Covid funding to be provided in 2021 tops last year’s €85m, with Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers welcoming the continued support of sporting bodies.

“We have seen the positive impact that the return of sporting fixtures has had across the country these past few months. However, there is a lot more work to be done," said Chambers.

"Many organisations and clubs have lost huge amounts of revenue, as their activities have been severely curtailed. The indoor sports sector has been particularly badly hit, with indoor sports only set to resume their activities this month.

“I hope that this funding will go a long way to assisting our sporting organisations and clubs and enable them to recover fully as we emerge from this pandemic.” 

“We have seen the positive impact that the return of sporting fixtures has had across the country these past few months. However, there is a lot more work to be done," said Jack Chambers. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
“We have seen the positive impact that the return of sporting fixtures has had across the country these past few months. However, there is a lot more work to be done," said Jack Chambers. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Added Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, Catherine Martin: “The sport sector has been, and continues to be, severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout this period, we have been continuously engaging with the sector, and we know that sporting bodies and clubs have been severely hit in every aspect of their operations, not least financially.

“This further allocation of €65 million will allow Sport Ireland, through a number of different schemes, to assist those sporting bodies and clubs which are in greatest need, as we strive to ensure that our sporting sector is supported at every level across the country.”

More in this section

Ireland v South Africa - First IT20 - The Village George Dockrell relishing 'unique' switch to batting in top five for Ireland
Hockey: Dream debuts for Conor Empey and Sam Hyland as Ireland notch eye-catchig win Hockey: Dream debuts for Conor Empey and Sam Hyland as Ireland notch eye-catchig win
Cricket: Double disappointment as Ireland's men and women open tours with defeat Cricket: Double disappointment as Ireland's men and women open tours with defeat
#FAI#Irish Rugby#Gaelic Football#Hurling
AUTO-RALLY-WRC-FIN

Craig Breen gets 'golden ticket' with full-time drive in World Rally Championship

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up