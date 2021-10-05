Cricket: Double disappointment as Ireland's men and women open tours with defeat

Ireland's men and women's teams suffered defeat on Tuesday with the two squads overseas preparing for big tournaments in the coming weeks.

The men are in the UAE ahead of the World T20 while the woman are in Zimbabwe for a four-match series ahead of their own World Cup qualifiers in Harare next month.

The women's match today was significant for several reasons: it was Zimbabwe Women’s first official One-Day International, it was Ireland Women’s first competitive ODI since the summer of 2018, and head coach Ed Joyce handed out four debut caps to his young side – Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Georgina Dempsey and Celeste Raack all making their bow at this level.

After Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first, the Irish batters sought to establish a competitive total in this first match of the series. Leah Paul (13), Gaby Lewis (24) and Rebecca Stokell (22) batted patiently and set a foundation for the visitors – however, it was the 76-run fourth wicket partnership between Laura Delany and Shauna Kavanagh (31) that accelerated the run rate and put Ireland in control.

Delany was the chief aggressor, bringing up her maiden ODI half-century off 51 deliveries, eventually succumbing on 88 from 81 balls, slicing a high catch to deep cover in the 47th over.

Sophie MacMahon hit out in the latter overs, smashing 29 runs off just 13 balls – including four boundaries, and Ireland went in to the break with 253-8 from their 50 overs.

Following up her batting display, McMahon struck in the first over – removing Zimbabwean opener Chiedza Dhururu for four, which was followed soon after by smart run out by Georgina Dempsey off her own bowling. At 25-2, Ireland sensed a chance to make in-roads, but a stabilising 57-run stand between Ashley Ndiraya (24) and Zimbabwe skipper Mary-Anne Musonda swung the momentum of the match slightly back towards the home side.

Musonda grew in confidence as her innings progressed striking nine boundaries and turned the strike over regularly to keep the Irish bowlers from settling. She eventually brought up a well-deserved century from 110 balls and became Zimbabwe Women’s first-ever centurion in ODI cricket.

The hosts passed the target with 31 balls to spare, finishing on 254-6 and taking a 1-0 over Ireland in the four-match series. The two sides return to the same venue for game two on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there was also disappointment for the men's team in Dubai, as they fell to defeat against Scotland.

The uncapped match was the first of six games Graham Ford's side will play ahead of the October 17 tournament opener against the Netherlands.

Despite contributions with the bat from Curtis Campher (35), Harry Tector (38) and wicketkeeper Neil Rock (32), Ireland's total of 176 was chased down by the Scots who reached their target with two overs to spare.

Ben White was the pick of the Irish bowlers taking two wickets.

Next up for Ireland is a three-match series against the UAE, which gets underway on Thursday in Dubai.

Elsewhere, England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup - his spot in the squad being taken by his older brother Tom.

The duo’s Surrey team-mate Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve.