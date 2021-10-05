‘Mind games don’t work with me’, says Tyson Fury ahead of Deontay Wilder fight

‘Mind games don’t work with me’, says Tyson Fury ahead of Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury, pictured, is clear favourite going into his latest fight with Deontay Wilder (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 08:22
Robert Fry

Tyson Fury insists he is not affected by mind games ahead of his WBC heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

World champion Fury is preparing for a third meeting with his American rival having knocked him out in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Wilder chose to remain silent at a previous press conference and Fury says he will not be unsettled by his opponent’s behaviour going into Saturday’s bout.

Tyson Fury, right, beat Deontay Wilder, left, in February last year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I don’t care what they do. None of my business,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“I keep my own business to myself and I don’t really care what that big dosser does, nothing.

“I don’t care what he does. If he talks or he doesn’t, it doesn’t make any difference to me.

“Mind games don’t work with me anyway.”

Defeat to Fury is the sole loss on Wilder’s professional record.

The 33-year-old Briton is overwhelming favourite to retain his title as he bids to extend his undefeated streak to 32 fights.

“I don’t think it matters, what he does, because it’s not about him, it’s about me, what I do,” Fury said.

“It wouldn’t matter if he ran around the ring in a circle, if he comes forward throwing bombs.

Deontay Wilder, left, suffered his only professional defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It doesn’t make any difference. When we’re in there, I’ll adjust to whatever it is on the night and what he’s going to do.

“Winning is winning, an inch or a mile – I’ll take a knockout or I’ll take a points victory.

“It doesn’t matter, as long as you get the win, you move on to the next one.”

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Five Nicolas Roche reveals retirement from 17-year professional cycling career
Jason Quigley in action with Shane Mosley Jr. 30/5/2021 Jason Quigley gets world title shot at Demetrius Andrade
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots Tom Brady shows Patriots what they are missing
furyPlace: UK
CYCLING-ESP-TOUR-VUELTA

Consummate professional Nicolas Roche leaves cycling peloton with his head held high

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up