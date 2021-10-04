Jason Quigley gets world title shot at Demetrius Andrade

Ireland’s Jason Quigley will take on WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on November 19 at the SNHU Arena in New Hampshire.
Quigley has won 19 and lost one of his 20 professional contests but is set for his greatest test when he faces Andrade, who will be making the fifth defence of the title he won three years ago.
“I’ve worked my whole career to get into this position of becoming world champion,” Quigley said.
“Demetrius is a great champion but now it’s my time and that world title is coming back to Ireland.”
Andrade clearly outpointed Wales’ Liam Williams earlier this year to extend his unbeaten record to 30 wins from as many fights.
The 33-year-old is looking to make a statement in the hope of luring fellow 160lb champions Jermall Charlo or Gennady Golovkin, or even pound-for-pound superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, into a meeting in 2022.
He said: “Let’s get down to business. Charlo, stop running your mouth, making up excuse after excuse. You’re a fighter, let’s fight. GGG, where you at? Canelo you going to run up to 175? Cool, I can meet you there, no problem.
“First things first though, I need to go out on November 19, defend my championship belt, and put on a spectacular performance, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing.”