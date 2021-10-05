Consummate professional Nicolas Roche leaves cycling peloton with his head held high

Nicolas Roche last night called time on his glittering career, bringing an end to a glorious 17-year spell in the professional peloton, saying it was “both the hardest and easiest decision I have ever had to make”.

One of the country’s most decorated cyclists of all time, Roche was sixth in Sunday’s Irish elite national road race championships in Coolbeg, Wicklow. It might not have been the swansong the 37-year old imagined bowing out on, but when he crossed the finish line, he knew it was for the last time.

“This is both the hardest and easiest decision I have ever had to make,” he said in a statement issued via twitter last night. “I have been lucky to have spent time with some of the best cyclists in the world, past and present. We often discussed when is the right time to start a new chapter. I always thought I would keep racing as long as possible. However, these riders often said that one morning you will wake up and just know it is time to retire.

“I never believed them until that day arrived for me in August and for the first time in my life, I woke up before a race and knew it was time to do something else.”

Despite another solid season, Roche recently fell out of favour with his current employers, Team DSM, and despite wanting to continue racing if the right offer came his way, he decided against that approach towards the end of August.

“I felt it was kind of in the back of my mind after the Giro d’Italia,” he continued. “I realised that the bunch is getting younger, cycling is changing a lot, and there was a moment where I felt I wasn’t getting as much enjoyment out of it than in other years. It is also so competitive that I was also not recovering as well as I wanted.

“I had a good level again this year, but I want to end my career at the level where I’m satisfied with and not do a year that I feel I’ll be just in the back of the bunch and struggling. So I made the call.”

Roche’s departure leaves a huge gap in the peloton from an Irish perspective, not least because his cousin Dan Martin is also retiring at the end of this year.

Nicolas Roche celebrates as he wins the 18th stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. Picture: Jaime Reina

Roche was a permanent fixture in the biggest race of all, the Tour de France, a race he started — and finished — a staggering 10 times.

As well as the Tour, he completed five Giros d’Italia and nine Vueltas a Espana, meaning he finished an incredible 22 of the 24 Grand Tours he started.

He was the consummate professional, breaking down every aspect of his performance. He was even known to weigh rice, such was his commitment to staying in peak condition.

That he was the son of a Triple Crown-winning father Stephen and born into a cycling family where his uncles Laurence (Roche) and Neil Martin (on his mother’s side) also raced pro shouldn’t allow for any suggestion he might have had it easy.

It was anything but, and after a stellar amateur career, he eventually got his big break with Cofidis in 2005 when he signed his first professional contract. From there, he soon developed into an excellent climber and by 2010 when he moved to another French team, Ag2r La Mondiale, he was the team’s protected GC rider for the Grand Tours.

He would finish an incredible sixth overall that year in the Vuelta and even go one better three years later.

From there, he bounced around the very top echelon of the sport, winning a couple of Vuelta a Espana stages and even wearing the race leader’s jersey for spells in 2013 and 2019.

Nicolas Roche (right) with his cousin Dan Martin. Picture: Brendan Moran

That he never won a Tour de France stage definitely grates on him because he had the legs on several occasions, though he did manage a creditable 12th place finish overall.

Roche has ridden alongside the very best in the world, among them Chris Froome who he helped secure the 2015 Tour de France title as Sky’s ‘super domestique’, a role he played to great effect.

More recently his position has been road captain at BMC and Team Sunweb.

Such a position within a team often means the end is near, too, and Roche knew it this year, much as he wanted to dismiss it. Half the field on Sunday were young enough to be his sons.

They say professional athletes die twice; once upon retirement and another at death, but there’s no sense of foreboding with Roche here as he gazes out at the long road stretched out before him.

He has made money and he has made friends and among the latter is a very good one in Andrew McQuaid who Roche will start work with immediately. McQuaid, son of the former UCI president Pat, runs a sports management company and will have Roche in a consultancy role.

Roche has travelled the world during his 17 years as a pro, accumulated 1,270 professional race days, two Grand Tour stage wins, four elite national titles, countless kilometres and memories.

He leaves the peloton with his head held high.