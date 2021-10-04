Nicolas Roche reveals retirement from 17-year professional cycling career

Nicolas Roche has brought his professional cycling career to an end after 17 years, 24 Grand Tours, and over 1,270 race days.

Roche, the son of 1987 Tour de France champion Stephen, will stay involved in cycling in a consultancy role with his management company, Trinity Sports, and his Roca sports shops.

Roche won two individual stages and twice held the leader's red jersey at the Vuelta a Espana, where he recorded two top-10 finishes, including a personal best of 5th in 2013. His best Tour de France finish was 12th overall in 2012 and he also won the 2014 Route du Sud.

He was a two-time Irish National champion in both the Road Race and Time Trial disciplines, including a double in 2016, and represented his country at four Olympics, three times alongside his cousin Dan Martin, who is also retiring this month.

"This is both the hardest and easiest decision I have ever had to make," Roche wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I have been lucky to have spent time with some of the best cyclists in the world, past and present. We often discussed when is the right time to start a new chapter.

"I always thought I would keep racing as long as possible, however, these riders often said that one morning you will wake up and just know it is time to retire. You will be ready to try something else, have new challenges and new goals.

"I never believed them until that day arrived in August for me. For the first time in my life, I woke up one morning before a race knowing it was time to do something else."

Roche's final race was yesterday's Irish National Road Race, where he finished sixth in Wicklow, his "favourite place in the world to ride a bike, surrounded by my friends, family, and a lot of the supporters who had made racing in and for Ireland so special".

"There were a lot of emotions running through my head the last few kms, a tear was shed, but luckily I have no regrets.

"It feels very fitting that the last race will be here for it was in the Wicklow mountains as a 12-year-old that I started dreaming of one day being a professional cyclist.

"Little did I know that all my dreams would come true."