Ryan Mullen caps off outstanding week with national road race title

Ryan Mullen capped a memorable few days as he claimed his third elite national road race title in Coolbeg, Co Wicklow, adding to the time-trial crown he picked up on Thursday.

The 27-year old Trek-Segafredo rider pipped Roscommon man Daire Feeley (All Human/VeloRevolution Racing Team) at the end of a brutally tough contest fought out over 160km and four hours of racing.

“Nobody saw that coming, did they? I certainly didn´t,” said an elated Mullen after.

“On the first lap (of six) there was selection made on the first climb and it was just ´all cards on the table´.

“It was just a wearing-down process the whole time but that first selection had 15-20 of the strongest legs in the race," he added of how events played out."

In that initial move were most of the country's biggest names such as multiple Grand Tour stage winner Sam Bennett, Eddie Dunbar, Nicolas Roche, Rory Townsend, Mullen and a clutch of the country's best amateurs.

Among the strongest of all was runner-up Feeley, a former junior and U23 international now based at home after a stint abroad.

But before he emerged as a possible contender it was the evergreen Roche and Dunbar who broke clear and pulled out a gap on a chase group of around a dozen riders.

“It definitely wasn't ideal to have those two up the road,” reflected Mullen, “but I knew there was a long way to go, so I wasn't too worried. A lot can happen in one lap, let alone four, so I knew they would come back.”

As it transpired, Dunbar crashed on a corner and that took the steam out of his brave effort with Roche, who dropped back.

The next moves featured the ever-aggressive Feeley and Mullen as well as eventual runner-up Conn McDunphy (EvoPro Racing), Matt Teggart and Chris McGlinchey, amongst others. A notable absentee from the action up front was Bennett, who abandoned the race early.

The contest was decided in a two-up sprint by Mullen and Feeley, with the former easily getting the verdict.

“I have a good sprint but it's been a long time since I won a race and got to use it!

“Fair play to Daire Feeley, he was heroic today. He was the first guy to attack and throughout the whole race he was there. He was the last man standing.”

Meanwhile, Saturday´s women´s race was won in a similarly thrilling finale, with Clare woman Imogen Cotter (Keukens Redant) winning a three-up sprint from Megan Armitage (Rupelcleaning Champion) and Linda Kelly of Barrow Wheelers:

“I have been saying it for the past three weeks that I was going to the nationals to win,” said an emotional Cotter after.

“Even when I was leaving home, I was like, ‘Mum, you’re going to see me here on Sunday and I’m going to be wearing the national champs jersey.’ I was like, ‘I’m bringing it home.’ “I think sometimes you need to have the mental side. You can have all the legs in the world, but you need the mental side as well. And you need a bit of luck on the day. I had all three, so I was delighted.

“I don’t think it’s properly sunk in yet. It was just a really amazing feeling to cross the line and win it, because I wanted it so badly.”