Craig Breen finishes third in Rally Finland - up to sixth in overall standings

A third-place finish has seen Craig Breen move up to sixth in the World Rally Championship standings after the Rally Finland.
Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle led Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak by 2.8 seconds after Friday's opening leg, before dropping behind Tanak and eventual winner Elfyn Evans in the 10th round of the WRC.
Victory for Welchman Evans keeps alive his world championship hopes and cuts Toyota team mate Sebastien Ogier's overall lead ahead of the penultimate round.
“This one feels good in the way we managed to do it,” smiled Evans, for whom this was a fifth career win. “We struggled a lot [on the fast roads] in Estonia and we made some changes to the car in the test and found some confidence early on.
“I always said from the outset the aim was to do the best on each rally we have left. We have to just focus on doing our best in [the next round] in Spain and worry about the rest later.”