Clohisey and Ross win national marathon championships

Instead of the traditional setting in Dublin, the Belfast City Marathon played host to many of Ireland’s best on Sunday morning.
Clohisey and Ross win national marathon championships

Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock AC, Dublin, celebrates after winning the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon                                        Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 15:21
Cathal Dennehy

It was the national marathon championships, just not as most people know it. Instead of the traditional setting in Dublin, the Belfast City Marathon played host to many of Ireland’s best on Sunday morning, with Mick Clohisey of Raheny winning the men’s race in 2:20:42 and Fionnuala Ross the women’s in 2:43:43.

Although mass-participation marathons have been going on in cities across Europe in recent weeks, even those with vaccination levels much lower than Ireland’s, organisers of the Dublin Marathon felt they had no choice but to cancel this year’s race in July, pulling the plug after months of deliberating, with Race Director Jim Aughney saying there were “too many unknowns” to provide a safe event.

But Dublin’s loss was ultimately Belfast’s gain, with Athletics Ireland moving their national championships north to a race that saw about 5,000 runners take to the streets. 

Clohisey, a 2016 Olympian, was well clear of his rivals at halfway and it was a lead he never relinquished, regaining the title he last won in 2018. Kyle Doherty took second in 2:28:48 with Colin Heron third in 2:27:25.

Fionnuala Ross was a comfortable winner of the women’s title, the Armagh AC athlete clocking 2:43:43 with Ciara Hickey second in 2:44:40 and Gladys Ganiel third in 2:45:03.

Elsewhere, Mayo native Sinead Diver turned in another excellent performance to finish 12th in a loaded women’s field at the London Marathon, where 40,000 runners took part. Diver clocked 2:27:16 in a race won by Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2:17:43.

Diver, 44, grew up in Belmullet and emigrated to Australia after completing her studies at UL, and after clocking 2:34:15 at the Melbourne Marathon in 2014, was all set to represent Ireland at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

But after she contacted Athletics Ireland to express her interest in the event, the national governing body soon adjusted their qualifying standard below Diver’s personal best, leaving her no choice but to run for Australia or miss the opportunity. She has since run for Australia – with transfers of allegiance necessitating a four-year period of ineligibility – and just eight weeks ago she finished an outstanding 10th in the Olympic marathon.

“At the time, I took it as a personal attack from Athletics Ireland because it was really only me that was impacted by that change,” Diver told ABC last week. “In my heart I represent both countries. It’s kind of worked out for the best.”

More in this section

A general view of hockey 16/1/2009 Catholic Institute get better of Munster rivals Harlequins
IABA National Elite Boxing Championships Finals National Elites: Darren O’Neill completes fairytale return to boxing with eighth title
Sean Purcell celebrates winning 24/9/2021 National Elite Championships: Three top bouts as the best in Irish boxing bid for glory
AUTO-RALLY-WRC-FIN

Craig Breen finishes third in Rally Finland - up to sixth in overall standings

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up