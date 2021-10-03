Catholic Institute get better of Munster rivals Harlequins

A second win on the spin for Institute made it two wins in succession to move into a share of top spot in the women’s EY Hockey League as they got the best of Munster rivals Cork Harlequins 2-0.

Saturday’s results, though, mean no clear favourite has emerged just yet with two sides on eight points and four sides sitting a point back after four rounds.

Róisín Upton and Naomi Carroll were joined by the dynamic Rebecca Barry in the Institute side, returning to the club they helped to a couple of Irish Senior Cup finals.

Quins, meanwhile, welcomed back captain Michelle Barry after illness to join the experienced Yvonne O’Byrne in midfield.

A scoreless first quarter saw Institute with the majority of chances.

Harlequins began to get a better footing in the game and would have been disappointed to concede a corner just before the end of the second quarter that gave Institute the edge going into half-time. A well-worked routine saw Naomi Carroll deflect the ball giving Harlequins’ Lorna Bateman no chance in goal.

Institute doubled their lead in the third quarter when a powerful breakaway was finished at close range by the energetic Leah Clery. Both teams squandered further chances as the game opened up, but Institute maintained their lead to give them a deserved win in this first Munster derby.

It moves the Limerick side level with Pegasus who played a tight 0-0 affair with Loreto with precious few chances throughout.

Pegs had led the table before the weekend alongside Pembroke but the Dublin 4 side dropped back when they fell to a first defeat of the season, a 1-0 setback against Old Alex at Serpentine Avenue.

Next week will likely see another shake-up at the top with leaders Institute and Pegasus meeting in Belfast.

In the Irish Senior Cup, UCC produced a brilliant performance to eliminate Monkstown in a shootout at Rathdown.

Normal time ended 0-0 but they won the shoot-out 2-1 to move on to a date with Queen’s, 2-1 victors over Cork C of I.

In the men’s Irish Senior Cup, Bandon won 3-2 against Kilkeel while Harlequins had plenty to spare over Clontarf, a side they lost to last time they met.

Andrew Dale got two and Sam Dale one with Jack O’Meara and John Whyte also on the mark. Indeed, it was a good day on the scoring front all round for the Dale family with Julian netting a hat trick for Pembroke in their 4-4 draw against Banbridge, picking up their first point of the men’s EY Hockey League season.