National Elites: Darren O’Neill completes fairytale return to boxing with eighth title

Darren O’Neill’s fairytale return is complete after the 2012 Olympian secured his eighth senior title at Saturday's National Elite Championships.

O’Neill, who captained Team Ireland to those London games, ended his four-year ring hiatus at a week’s notice to enter this year's domestic showpiece.

He duly made good on that quickfire second act, seeing off Faolain Rahill (DCU, Dublin) via unanimous decision at 86kgs.

O’Neill again belied any ring rust with spry movement at the outset, scoring with sleek southpaw one-twos to claim the first round. Rahill attempted to arrest that success in the second as the younger man upped the tempo, at times effectively deploying his longer levers against the veteran.

It was O’Neill’s craftier shot selection in the final stanza which ultimately told the tale however, the Kilkenny fighter becoming the oldest man ever to claim a senior elite crown.

"Nobody was expecting me to be back here again, including myself", smiled the 36-year-old afterwards.

"So it really is incredible.

"For the last few years, I’ve been sitting ringside and looking in thinking: ‘I still have enough for that!’

“The weekend before the entry deadline this year, I was down at home and I did a few rounds of pads with my dad. I just put my name in after that; I suppose it worked out!

“The hunger never left, I always had that bit of an itch. But no one’s hitting me back when I’m against the punch bag! So for the last few weeks I’ve just been readjusting to that. That mentality, the feints and movement, the timing and distance. All those ‘feel’ aspects.

“I got two spars in, actually got injured in the second one - so that was fantastic! I did feel myself falling in a bit in there, getting caught with stupid shots. Maybe things that normally wouldn’t happen. But thankfully I had enough experience to get through.

“God knows what’s next; we’ll see! I’m getting on a bit in years. And life kind of changes. I got married eight weeks ago - my wife had to sit outside here in the car with the dog! She wasn’t allowed in the arena with the restrictions, obviously.

“But yeah, the hunger is still there, that edge. I’d do it all again in a heartbeat.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, 18-year-old Jack Marley caught the eye as he blitzed his way to a maiden triumph at 92kg.

The Monkstown man imposed an early count on Athlone’s Marcin Skalski, the latter’s eye damage almost triggering a doctor’s stoppage in round two.

In the end, U22 European medallist Marley saw off his game foe with a minimum of fuss, thus becoming the second-youngest Irish heavyweight champion in history.

The performance of the weekend, however, came in the concluding fight as Waterford’s Kelyn Cassidy vaulted atop the light-heavyweight throne, the 23-year-old inflicting three standing counts on pre-tournament favourite Tommy Hyde to secure a stunning first round stoppage.

Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal Boxing Club, Waterford, celebrates after victory over Tommy Hyde of St Michael's Boxing Club, Athy, Kildare, in the 80kg bout. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Up at super heavy, things were fairly routine for Martin Keenan, albeit not quite as showstopping. The Limerick southpaw, who eliminated reigning kingpin Kenny Okungbowa in last week’s semi, outboxed Cavan’s Thomas Maughan to take to two his elite title tally.

Gabriel Dossen is now also in that club, the Olympic BC technician more than living up to his billing as one of the marquee names on this year’s dance-card.

Former champion Dossen, who missed the 2020 iteration through injury, forced two counts against Sean Donaghy en route to a second middleweight crown.

Fellow Tribesman Adam Hession also doubled his collection in the senior code, his greater polish and stiffer shots thwarting Sean Purcell in their featherweight face-off.

Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy made it a hattrick for Galway - and secured a treble of his own - when he saw off Luke Maguire in an enthralling if tetchy tussle at 71kgs. Molloy, twice a welterweight champion on this stage before, can now call himself a three-time victor.

Elsewhere at the National Stadium, 2021's light-flyweight showcase between Shannon Sweeney and Carol Coughlin kicked-off the televised portion of tonight’s card. As in the pair’s previous meetings, Sweeney’s more varied repertoire did the trick to ensure the 2018 champ reigned supreme once again.

It was a day to remember for Dublin teen Eve Woods as well, who dutifully dispatched veteran Gillian Duffy to snare the 63kg prize in what was her first outing at this level.

Also competing in his inaugural senior showcase was featherweight Paddy McShane, the Letterkenny puncher simply having too much for fellow debutant Paudraic Downey.

Likewise, Kaci Rock secured a statement win in the 66kg division. Daughter of serial champion Jim, the 19-year-old racked up her first welterweight success, forcing a referee stoppage versus an outgunned Keisha Attwell.

In keeping with a theme of the day's proceedings, longtime amateur tyro Caitlin Fryers seized her maiden adult Irish crown, seeing-off county compatriot Nicole Clyde in a 50kg Antrim derby.

There was another all-Antrim set-to in the men’s lightweight ranks as John Paul Hale and Dominic Bradley duked it out for 60kg supremacy, the former’s greater ballast winning the bout and the bragging rights on this occasion.

The decorated Daina Moorehouse soon followed with a unanimous decision verdict of her own, negating the impactful size and style of Niamh Earley to become a dual-weight senior champion.

It was not to be for European Youth supremo Niamh Fay however, the Ballyboughal boxer falling on the wrong side of split decision versus esteemed counterpart Sara Haghightat-Joo.

The Canadian, who boxes out of St.Brigid’s in Offaly, has a Pan-American silver medal on her CV, and that class shone through in what ranked among the night’s stellar displays.

With de facto 57kg ruler Michaela Walsh in attendance but not competing, the pressure was on Dubliners Jennifer Lehane [DCU] and Kellie McLoughlin [Drimagh] to excel in her stead. To her credit, it was Lehane who rose to the occasion, outwitting and neutralising her more imposing opponent to take a deserved if unexpected win.

In the men’s light-welterweight domain, Brandon McCarthy preserved his blemish-free Irish record with an assured if tactical victory over familiar foe Jack McGivern.

After Louth’s Ricky Nesbitt received a walkover at 48kg to pick up his first senior championship, another Holy Family BC boxer entered the winners’ circle when Eugene McKeever outpointed Westmeath welter Wayne Kelly, his adroit work off the back foot the decisive factor in what was a close-run contest.

Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Louth) celebrates after winning his fight. Picutre: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Clann Naofa's Evelyn Igharo then rounded out a memorable night for the Wee County, besting Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea to add a 70kg medal to her already impressive collection.