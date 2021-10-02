National Elite Championships: Three top bouts as the best in Irish boxing bid for glory

National Elite Championships: Three top bouts as the best in Irish boxing bid for glory

Sean Purcell (red) celebrates winning his semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 12:35
Ronan Mullen

Darren O’Neill vs Faolain Rahill

Although the 86kg classification represents new terrain for the National Elites, Darren O’Neill is no stranger to Championship Saturday. Ireland's London 2012 Olympic captain made a quickfire comeback last month, ending his four-year ring hiatus to enter this year’s tournament at a week’s notice.

After a memorable win over Kane Tucker in the quarter final, the Kilkenny man received a walkover last weekend. O’Neill, 36, is now just one win away from his eighth senior title. Faolain Rahill (DCU, Dublin) will be bidding for his first.

Shannon Sweeney vs Carol Coughlin

The light-flyweight showcase kicks off the televised portion of tonight’s card and promises frenetic action. 2018 champion Sweeney beat her successor Chloe Fleck on a 5-0 scorecard last weekend to secure her place in this year’s decider. Monkstown's Coughlin defeated Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) 4-1 en route to this final.

Adam Hession vs Sean Purcell

Monivea native Hession was out for revenge in last weekend’s semi-final as he faced fellow Paris 2024 hopeful Jude Gallagher in what was a repeat of the pair’s flyweight meeting at the previous Championships.

Hession prevailed 5-0 on this occasion, and will today be hoping to add another Irish senior title to the European U22 medal he secured over the summer. The Galway man takes on Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) in the 57kg decider, the latter having beaten Jordan Smith (Holy Family, Drogheda) last time out.

FROM 5pm:

48KG Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family, Louth) v Caomhin Logue (Springtown, Derry).

75KG Sean Donaghy (St Canices, Derry) v Gabriel Dossen (Olympic, Galway).

63KG Eve Woods (Corinthians, Dublin) v Gillian Duffy (St Marys, Dublin).

66KG Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair, Galway) v Kaci Rock (Enniskerry, Wicklow).

81KG Nel Fox (Rathkeale, Limerick) v Bethany Doocey (Castlebar, Mayo).

86KG Faolain Rahill (DCU, Dublin) v Darren O’Neill (Paulstown, Kilkenny).

92KG Marcin Skalski (Athlone, Westmeath) v Jack Marley (Monkstown, Dublin).

92+KG Thomas Maughan (Cavan BC) v Martin Keenan (Rathkeale, Limerick).

Live on TG4:

48KG Shannon Sweeney (St Annes, Westport) v Carol Coughlin (Monkstown, Dublin).

51KG Paudraic Downey (St John Bosco, Antrim) v Paddy McShane (Letterkenny, Donegal).

50KG Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata, Antrim) v Nicole Clyde (Antrim BC).

52KG Niamh Early (Ryston, Kildare) v Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry, Wicklow).

57KG Adam Hession (Monivea, Galway) v Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal, Waterford).

54KG Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal, Dublin) v Sara Hagightat-Jo (St Brigid's, Offaly).

60KG John Paul Hale (Star, Antrim) v Dominic Bradley (Emerald, Antrim).

57KG Jennifer Lehane (DCU, Dublin) v Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh, Dublin).

63.5KG Brandon McCarthy (Athy, Kildare) v Jack McGivern (St.Georges, Antrim).

67KG Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy, Westmeath) v Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Louth).

70KG Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) v Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa, Louth).

71KG Kieran Molloy (Oughterard, Galway) v Luke Maguire (Esker, Dublin).

80KG Tommy Hyde (St Michaels Athy, Kildare) v Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal, Waterford).

