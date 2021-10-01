‘Light at the end of the tunnel: Ireland’s boxing community gets back into action

"Step it up, John, step it up. The jab. Nice stiff one. Very good, John. Brilliant, John. Nice and stiff. Well done.”

JP Kinsella stands arms folded, his head rotating left and right as he lavishes instructions and praise at kids sparring in one ring and then another. Behind him, maybe four dozen or more boys and girls of various ages and all races are shadow boxing, working on bags, or pummelling another coach’s hand pads.

The hall is a bedlam of thwacks, voices, and feet on floor. Music to everyone’s ears.

The session lasts just over an hour and there isn’t a moment of it wasted. It moves with the same fluidity, timing, and sense of purpose that the coaches at Monkstown Boxing Club are looking to instill in a younger generation that is finally back indoors in recent weeks and honing its craft after 18 months of lockout.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel now,” says Kinsella. “The Dublin school leagues will hopefully be starting up again soon and all I’m hearing from kids is, ‘where are we boxing?’ If the thing turned around now and we were told we weren’t coming back until January, we wouldn’t see 80% of them until November.”

Monkstown strained every sinew to keep their members engaged through the last 18 months, starting with the now-familiar online coaching sessions as well as talks from nutritionists and sports psychologists, but they looked to thrive rather than survive and the Zoom boom was used to bring in new members with it.

When the restrictions started to relax last spring they were among the armies lining up outdoor pods. Someone got in touch from nearby Ballybrack with the offer of a fold-up ring, the local DLRCC council lent a hand and St Joseph’s FC offered the use of their pitches too. Sport may have been on lockdown but Monkstown was about to open up new horizons.

They realised that the pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics had kickstarted a want.

The club had never catered for under-8s before, but the demand was there, so they met it. An eight-week, girls-only class for 9–15-year-olds got underway. The entire coaching structure of the club has been reworked to reflect the new workload. Junior and senior boxers had to be drafted in to help.

Already one of the country’s bigger clubs, they have grown three-fold. Maybe four. They’ve over 300 members now, ranging from nippers starting school to elites like Jake Rapple, Jack Marley, and Carol Coughlan who fight for National titles on the South Circular Road tomorrow night, and Sean Mari who just won bronze at the World Military Games.

Rapple and Marley were both on site two evenings ago, picking up a cone here, chatting to a kid there. Keeping the weight down can be key that close to a big fight but these two were keeping the heads down too. No fuss, no egos, just two more lads doing their bit to maintain this flood of interest now that indoor sport’s taps have been turned back on.

“It was like every kid in Dun Laoghaire was booted out the door when things reopened,” Kinsella laughs. “We had 134 kids for our beginners’ classes and you don’t see those kind of numbers in boxing. You just don’t! Then you had the Kellie Harrington thing with the Olympics and the others who were boxing in Tokyo.

“The phone was hopping all day every day. You had everything from 50-year olds looking to do some boxercise to mothers looking to get their five-year old daughters in because they were Kellie Harrington crazy … Tonight we probably had 30 senior boxers and then 50 or 60 junior kids and they’re all competition kids as well.”

Lots more club secretaries and coaches suddenly found that their number was the hottest in town as July morphed into August, but not all have been able to capitalise on the interest generated by the medal performances of Harrington and Aidan Walsh in Tokyo. Padlocked gyms were only partially responsible.

Glen BC had been contemplating how to increase their presence in schools in their corner of Cork before Covid. They wanted to get more kids in and have them boxing before they hit double digits but there is only so much their coaches, Tommy Kelleher and Robert O’Driscoll, and a small team of volunteers can do to meet the spike in demand.

“That’s a lost opportunity,” Kelleher says of the post-Olympic surge.

Smithfield BC, in the heart of Dublin, has six times as many coaches as Glen but maybe half are what you would term as active and Igor Khmil, club founder and head coach, says that that patience for some people was stretched particularly thin when they saw outdoor sports return months earlier.

“It’s not that easy to get people to commit for the sort of hours needed here,” he explains. “Not everyone is as mad as the likes of me.”

Facilities can be another stumbling block. Smithfield had to limit any infusion of new blood in recent months as their Aughrim Street gym reopened and sparring returned. An extension is planned for two or three years’ time but it remains tantalisingly out of reach for now.

The struggles facing clubs all over the country in terms of bricks and mortar was never more evident than when it emerged that Corinthians BC on the capital’s northside, Kellie Harrington’s own club, did not have sufficient toilet facilities for its female members.

Go back nine years and it was pointed out that Katie Taylor and Adam Nolan, both of them due to fight in the London Games later that year, were forced to trip across the road to the Harbour Bar to spend a penny when training in the club in Bray.

Some things never change.

Monkstown know how lucky they are that St Joseph’s could open their doors when their own base, the Mounttown Community Facility, remained shut through to recent weeks. The current digs can cater for 18 punch bags hung from the walls, those two canvases and still have acres of space to accommodate the expanded ranks.

“They have been totally obliging, we’re extremely grateful,” says Kinsella. “It’s a dream for us as a club. If we were to pick anywhere in the world for our club to be based we couldn’t have picked better and the DLRCC and our sponsors here locally have been just brilliant as well.” It may be that they stay on in St Joseph’s in at least some capacity going forward given the greater numbers but the unifying sense for everyone regardless of club affiliation, age or standard of competition is one of relief that the days of training in car parks and fields and checking weather apps for updates appears to be behind them.

The pause, as we know, did have some positive effects.

Khmil used his unexpected spare time well this last year-and-a-half.

He learned how Zoom and other technology could help Smithfield as a club going forward and ran a virtual marathon, but it was thin enough gruel compared to the sustenance he draws from being back in the gym.

“It’s like being born again,” he says.