Kevin O'Brien looking to guide Irish youngsters as he prepares for his ninth World Cup

Ten years after hitting a record breaking century in the Cricket World Cup win over England, Kevin O’Brien is looking to create more history for Ireland.

While the Dubliner has been part of famous wins in 50-over World Cups, in the shortest format, Ireland have largely struggled.

Victories such as the famous days against Pakistan (2007), England (2011) and the West Indies (2015) haven’t been replicated at the World T20, with Ireland getting knocked out in the preliminary group stage at the last edition in 2016.

The intervening years have seen a period of transition in Irish cricket with only four survivors from the shock defeat to Oman five years ago in the 18-man touring party this time around.

“We’ve had a lot more success and our big victories have been in the 50-over tournament but you look back at when we beat Bangladesh in 2009 at Trent Bridge you have still had victories at T20, but lately the ones that stand out are the results we have been on the wrong side of,” said O’Brien speaking on his sixth and final day of quarantine in Dubai. “We haven’t played in a World Cup since 2016 so it’s been a long time for us to rectify that.”

Heading into his ninth World Cup for Ireland, O’Brien has a wealth of experience and knows that his role in the squad isn’t just scoring runs at the top of the batting order but also helping guide the youngsters playing in their first global event.

“It’s probably more off the field, we have a very talented team on the field. Twenty20 cricket is made for younger players these days who don’t have much fear, they go out and express themselves, they can play the cricket that Andy (Balbirnie, captain) and Graham Ford (coach) want us to play,” said O’Brien, who has played in 153 One-Day Internationals and 104 T20 internationals.

“We have some skillful bowlers and some very explosive batters who are keen to put the ball to the boundary so for me as an older player, as a more experienced player, it’s trying to give the guys the knowledge of when to take the bowlers on, how to construct an innings, how to chase a score or set a total so it’s more important for me to have an off-field input on the guys.”

Ahead of the tournament opener against the Netherlands on October 18, Ireland will play six warm-up matches, starting with an uncapped match against Scotland on Tuesday.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie confirmed that every member of the squad has been vaccinated against Covid-19.