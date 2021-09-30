Conor Harte set for Ireland return against Malaysia

Conor Harte is set to make his first Irish appearance since 2019’s ultimately doomed Olympic qualifiers as he returns to the fold for next week’s ties against Malaysia at Lisnagarvey.

The matches are significant as the first capped games to be played in Ireland in nearly two years with Mark Tumilty’s outfit facing the Speedy Tigers on Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6.

The fixtures will form a key part of Tumilty’s preparation plans for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Cardiff in three weeks time.

Malaysia are the current world number 11 ranked side and offer 14th-ranked Ireland a suitably strong opponent in the lead-up to this crucial event.

The fixtures will be ticketed events with entry €12/£10 per game for over-12s while each. To this end, coach Tumilty has named a 22-player panel with a number of experienced players returning to the line-up.

Harte's return could potentially add to his 252 caps for the first time in almost two years having made a strong start to the Belgian season with his new club KHC Dragons.

David Fitzgerald also returns, adding to the goalkeeping options. It is a competitive area of the field with Mark Ingram and Jamie Carr will also be in the mix on that front.

Carr, along with Luke Madeley, missed out on pitch-time in Poland due to Covid-19 close contact protocols which meant both had to spend their week at the tournament in quarantine. As such, they will be itching to make their mark.

Lee Cole and Matthew Nelson will also be vying for places in the World Cup qualifiers along with 14 of the panel that played in Poland last month.

There are also potential formal debuts for Sam Hyland – who was a travelling reserve for the Euros – and Conor Empey who has scored twice in the opening weeks of the Dutch Hoofdklasse since linking up with SCHC.

Domestically, it is a full schedule with Cork Harlequins hosting Catholic Institute in the women’s EY Hockey League. The unbeaten Limerick side go in as hot favourites but they had that mantle a year ago and ended up drawing 1-1.

In the Irish Senior Cup first round, UCC travel to Monkstown while Cork C of I go up to Queen’s University.

On the men’s side, Bandon host Kilkeel while Cork Harlequins are in Dublin to face Clontarf.

Ireland men’s squad to face Malaysia (October 5 and 6; Lisnagarvey Hockey Club): Jamie Carr (KHC Leuven, Belgium), David Fitzgerald (Monkstown), Lee Cole (Monkstown), Luke Madeley (KHC Leuven), Mark McNellis (Lisnagarvey), Conor Harte (KHC Dragons, Belgium), Peter McKibbin (Lisnagarvey), Kyle Marshall (Old Georgians, England), Shane O'Donoghue (Glenanne), Sean Murray (KHC Leuven), Michael Robson (Annadale), Kevin O'Dea (UCD), Daragh Walsh (KHC Leuven), Johnny McKee (Banbridge), Ben Walker (Braxgata, Belgium), Jeremey Duncan (Monkstown), Conor Empey (SCHC, Netherlands), Sam Hyland (YMCA), Mark Ingram (Pembroke), Tim Cross (Annadale), Neal Glassey (Crefelder HTC, Germany), Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey) Stephen Findlater