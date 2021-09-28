Dak Prescott returns from injury to lead Dallas Cowboys over Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott returns from injury to lead Dallas Cowboys over Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes on his return to his home ground following injury to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 41-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles (Ron Jenkins/AP)

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 05:44
Jeff Taylor

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes on his return to his home ground following injury to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 41-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his first game at AT&T Stadium since suffering a career-threatening ankle injury on the same field a year ago, Prescott was in fine touch as the Cowboys dominated the Eagles from start to finish.

The quarterback went 21 from 26 for 238 yards without an interception as Dallas took top spot in the NFC East with their second win from three games.

Ezekiel Elliot ran for 95 yards and made two touchdowns while tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-touchdown match of his career.

The Cowboys were on the scoreboard after just three minutes when Elliott crossed from a yard out after a six-play 75-yard drive.

Philadelphia struck back to make it 7-7 minutes later when Prescott was stripped and fumbled in the end zone as Fletcher Cox pounced on the ball for the touchdown, but Dallas led 14-7 after Prescott hit a wide-open Schultz late in the first quarter.

The Cowboys enjoyed a 19-1 advantage in first downs late in the first half though led only 20-7 at the long break, but soon pulled away when Trevon Diggs ran for a touchdown on the third play of the second half.

Two more touchdowns from Cedrick Wilson and Schultz made it 41-14 deep in the last quarter before a consolation score from the Eagles’ Greg Ward.

More in this section

Racing sport car Motorsport Osian Pryce and Noel O'Sullivan lead British Rally Championship
Russia F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton retakes F1 championship lead after wrong decision costs Lando Norris victory in Sochi
Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Anthony Joshua has no regrets about tactics and says ‘I can go again’
NFLPlace: UK
Dak Prescott returns from injury to lead Dallas Cowboys over Philadelphia Eagles

Road bowling: David Murphy and Silke Tulk the King and Queen

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up