Road bowling: David Murphy and Silke Tulk the King and Queen

David Murphy and Silke Tulk took home the Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads and the Kingston New Homes Queen of the Roads titles, but fans left with a stream of regal bowling memories from Ballincurrig.

Both big finals went to a last shot. Murphy rallied from what looked like a lost cause to dethrone a worthy reigning king, Gary Daly. Silke Tulk dethroned, seven times winner, Kelly Mallon with an equally dramatic last shot in the Queen final.

Earlier John O’Rourke repeated his All-Ireland final victory over Mark Toal in the Jim O’Driscoll Cup. Wayne Parkes and Hannah Sexton created history when they became the first team to retain the Proto-Mark Technologies Youth International Triple Crown. Ireland won by a metre from Germany (Marian Jahnke and Imke Hiljegerdes) with Netherlands (Olivier Scholten and Karlijn Greven) third.

Gary Daly opened with a record first shot almost to Moore’s gate. Murphy missed that tip by just two metres to deliver the second-longest first shot since the competition began in 1985. They both got equally good second shots towards Geary’s. Then Murphy played an unbelievable third bowl to the creamery. Daly followed it. This was bowling beyond measure.

After two more Daly had less than a metre of odds at the ‘play line’, but had also picked up an ankle injury. He bowled through the pain and matched Murphy in the next four to Leahy’s. He then lofted a huge bowl and opened the big corner, amazingly Murphy beat it by a metre. Daly looked to have taken control when he got the better of the shots up the short straight.

Murphy missed light there and Daly pushed on to go almost a bowl clear at Din Tough’s. The next throw undid Daly. He pushed his bowl up right to the end of the sycamores only 50m fore. Murphy snapped the half-chance with a super bowl past the elbow, which Daly missed by two metres. They both opened the last bend next, with Daly back in front.

Murphy played a huge last bowl to the end of the green. Daly responded with a perfectly played bowl, but it missed the tip by 20m. Victory moves Murphy to five titles and top place on the roll of honour with Bill Daly.

Queen of the Roads became a duel between Silke Tulk and Kelly Mallon. Germany’s Martina Goldenstein struggled to keep pace, even if she played some great shots. As is inevitable when Europe’s top two meet, they deliver a classic. Tulk dominated the early part of the score, Mallon fought back to lead.

Tulk took what looked an unassailable lead with two to go. Mallon kept in touch with a great bowl to the start of the closing straight only for Tulk to go close to the line with hers. Mallon closed with a sensational bowl well past the line. Tulk stared her down this time and beat the tip to win her fifth title and leap into second place behind Mallon on the roll of honour.