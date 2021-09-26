Motorsport Osian Pryce and Noel O'Sullivan lead British Rally Championship

Snatching second place on the very final stage of the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, Welsh ace Osian Pryce and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) are the new leaders of the British Rally Championship.

The weekend’s fourth round was won by their teammates Matt Edwards and co-driver Darren Garrod, also in a Mel Evans Motorsport prepared VW Polo GTi, who led all through and finished with a winning margin of 32.8 seconds.

Matthew Wilson/Stuart Loudon (Ford Fiesta Rally2) were just eight-tenths of a second behind in third. It was a fraught event for Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin, they incurred a two minute penalty out of the final service to finish down in 10th place.

Edwards paved his passage to victory with an outstanding performance on Friday’s night’s stage where he was 17.3 seconds ahead of Pryce and Wilson, who shared equal second.

Cronin was fortunate to complete the stage when his Hankook backed Ford Fiesta Rally2 developed an engine misfire en-route to the first stage. The fault was eventually traced to a loose plug connection, they held fifth overnight - 24.4 seconds off top spot.

Maintaining his irrepressible form Edwards duly extended his lead to 28.2 seconds after four stages. The chase for second was much more intense with Wilson 2.5 seconds ahead of Pryce.

Cronin was down in sixth and incurred a two minute penalty exiting the service park as his team replaced a broken alternator bracket. The Cork driver served up his best performance on the penultimate stage where he was 3.9 seconds off the pace set by Pryce, who punched in the best time for the 13.2 mile stage. Edwards sealed the win and Pryce/O’Sullivan made a great effort that was rewarded with second place and the series lead.

Meanwhile, in the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park, Offaly’s Kevin Keyes (Kawasaki ZX6R) clinched the Supersport series courtesy of two race wins as Ballyhooly’s Jamie Collins (Yamaha R6) extended his advantage in the Supersport Cup.

Kinsale’s Stephen Tobin (Yamaha FZR) secured the Moto 400 class with another triple race success.