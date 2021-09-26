National Elite Boxing Championships: Brandon McCarthy marches into light-welter final

Brandon McCarthy turned on the style to book his ticket into the National Elite light-welter final at Dublin's National Stadium on Saturday.
The St Michael's Athy man beat Belfast's John O'Connell on a unanimous decision at the home of Irish boxing.
McCarthy will now meet Jack McGivern for the 63.5kg title this Saturday. McGivern stopped Natahna Richmond in round one.
Kieran Molloy also recorded an inside-the-distance win over the weekend, the Galway light middle stopping Crumlin's Jack Brady in round two.
Jennifer Lehan beat Zara Breslin in the opening bout of the session at IABA headquarters, and Wayne Kelly outpointed Evan Fitzgerald.
Dublin's Jak Marley beat Cathal Crowley, and Thomas Maughan earned a split decision over Patrick Rogers, while Martin Keenan beat Samuel Ilesamni.
57kg J Lehan (DCU) beat Z Breslin (Tramore) 5-0
57kg K McLoughlin (Drimnagh) W/O
63.5kg B McCarthy (St Michaels Athy) beat J O'Connell (Holy Trinity) 5-0
63.5kg J McGivern (St Georges) beat N Richmond (Scorpion) RSC1
66kg K Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) W/O
66kg K Rock (Enniskerry) W/O
67kg W Kelly (Ballynacargy) beat E Fitzgerald (Esker) 5-0
71kg L Maguire (Esker) beat E Onwuka (All Saints) 5-0
71kg K Molloy (Oughterard) beat J Brady (Crumlin) RSC2
80kg T Hyde (St Michaels Athy) W/O
80kg K Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) beat S Edwards (Crumlin) 5-0
86kg D O'Neill (Paulstown) W/O
92kg M Skalski (Athlone) W/O
92kg J Marley (Monkstown D) beat Cathal Crowley (Spartan M) 5-0
92+kg T Maughan (Cavan) beat P Rogers (St Johns U) 4-1
92+kg M Keenan (Rathkeale) beat S Ilesamni (St Mary's) 5-0