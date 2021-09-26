National Elite Boxing Championships: Brandon McCarthy marches into light-welter final

St Michael's Athy man McCarthy beat Belfast's John O'Connell on a unanimous decision at the home of Irish boxing
National Elite Boxing Championships: Brandon McCarthy marches into light-welter final

Brandon McCarthy. File photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 15:57
Bernard O’Neill

Brandon McCarthy turned on the style to book his ticket into the National Elite light-welter final at Dublin's National Stadium on Saturday.

The St Michael's Athy man beat Belfast's John O'Connell on a unanimous decision at the home of Irish boxing.

McCarthy will now meet Jack McGivern for the 63.5kg title this Saturday. McGivern stopped Natahna Richmond in round one.

Kieran Molloy also recorded an inside-the-distance win over the weekend, the Galway light middle stopping Crumlin's Jack Brady in round two.

Jennifer Lehan beat Zara Breslin in the opening bout of the session at IABA headquarters, and Wayne Kelly outpointed Evan Fitzgerald.

Dublin's Jak Marley beat Cathal Crowley, and Thomas Maughan earned a split decision over Patrick Rogers, while Martin Keenan beat Samuel Ilesamni.

National Men's and Women's Elite Championship semi-finals

57kg J Lehan (DCU) beat Z Breslin (Tramore) 5-0 

57kg K McLoughlin (Drimnagh) W/O 

63.5kg B McCarthy (St Michaels Athy) beat J O'Connell (Holy Trinity) 5-0 

63.5kg J McGivern (St Georges) beat N Richmond (Scorpion) RSC1 

66kg K Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) W/O 

66kg K Rock (Enniskerry) W/O 

67kg W Kelly (Ballynacargy) beat E Fitzgerald (Esker) 5-0 

71kg L Maguire (Esker) beat E Onwuka (All Saints) 5-0 

71kg K Molloy (Oughterard) beat J Brady (Crumlin) RSC2 

80kg T Hyde (St Michaels Athy) W/O 

80kg K Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) beat S Edwards (Crumlin) 5-0 

86kg D O'Neill (Paulstown) W/O 

92kg M Skalski (Athlone) W/O 

92kg J Marley (Monkstown D) beat Cathal Crowley (Spartan M) 5-0 

92+kg T Maughan (Cavan) beat P Rogers (St Johns U) 4-1 

92+kg M Keenan (Rathkeale) beat S Ilesamni (St Mary's) 5-0

More in this section

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Anthony Joshua has no regrets about tactics and says ‘I can go again’
Anthony Joshua loses his world heavyweight titles Anthony Joshua loses his world heavyweight titles
2021 AFL Grand Final - Melbourne v Western Bulldogs Melbourne lay a 57-year curse to rest with Grand Final win
#Boxing
Russia F1 GP Auto Racing

Lewis Hamilton retakes F1 championship lead after wrong decision costs Lando Norris victory in Sochi

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up